Argentina vs Honduras Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Friendly Match
Tune in here Argentina vs Honduras in the Friendly Match

What time is Argentina vs Honduras match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Honduras of September 23rd, in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Honduras live

The match will not be broadcasted on television.
Background

This will be the second time that these two teams meet in a friendly match, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record, all this to arrive in good condition for the World Cup.
Argentina 1-0 Honduras, 27 May, 2016, International friendlies
How is Argentina coming?

The locals are coming from a good streak, coming from a 5-0 win against Estonia FC, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, so they will want to continue this streak, avoiding defeats.
Argentina 5-0 Estonia, 5 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
Italy 0-3 Argentina, 1 Jun, 2022, CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions
Ecuador 1-1 Argentina, Mar 29, 2022, CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, 25 Mar, 2022, CONMEBOL Playoffs
Argentina 1-0 Colombia, 1 Feb, 2022, CONMEBOL Playoffs
How is Honduras doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Honduras 2-1 Canada, 13 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Honduras 1-2 Curacao, 6 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Curacao 0-1 Honduras, 3 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Jamaica 2-1 Honduras, Mar 30, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Honduras 0-1 Mexico, 27 Mar, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
Watch out for this Argentina player

Lionel Messi, 35 year old striker, has become the reference of the Albiceleste national team, this player is fundamental in his country's forward line, playing 15 games as a starter he has only scored 7 goals in the World Cup Qualifiers.
Watch out for these Honduras players

Striker Alberth Elis has had an acceptable performance, playing in 8 games, scoring only one goal in the World Cup Qualifiers, being the main striker of the team, he is not going through a great moment, but this could be a great opportunity to turn it around. 


 

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Argentina vs Honduras friendly match. The match will take place at Sun Life Stadium, at 8:00 pm.
