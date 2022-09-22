Canada vs Qatar: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Canada - Qatar Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Canada - Qatar with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
What time is Canada vs Qatar friendly match ?
This is the kickoff time for the Canada vs Qatar match on september 23th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM en beIN Sports
Bolivia: 1:00 PM en Claro Sports
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM en Claro Sports
Colombia: 12:00 PM en Claro Sports
Ecuador: 12:00 PM en Claro Sports
USA (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM en Marca Claro y Claro Sports
Paraguay: 2:00 PM en Claro Sports
Peru: 12:00 PM en Claro Sports
Uruguay: 2:00 PM en Claro Sports
Key player Qatar National Team
Khalid Muneer | This 24-year-old midfielder from Qatar is a national team player who always gets the attention. He is a player that opponents usually mark very well due to his great talent to filter passes, his intelligence to move and go forward. In addition to those qualities and his speed, Muneer is also good going forward and has a good punch. He is a player with a goal and is undoubtedly a reference for the Arab national team that is looking to do well in the World Cup.
Key player Canada National Team
Alphonso Davies | The star of the Canadian national team. This 22-year-old midfielder, who plays for Bayern Munich, is one of the most outstanding players thanks to his speed and depth to get into the opponent's area. His versatility allows him to play as a defender, midfielder or even as a winger, so Davies will be one of the players the Qatari national team must watch out for in its defensive line.
Last lineup Qatar
Yousef Hassan, Pedro Correia, Bassam Hisham, Tarek Salman, Ismaeel Moham, Ahmed Fadel, M. Tarek, Ali Assadalla, Mosaab Khoded, Ahmed Alaa Eldin, Akram Afif, J. Attuquaye, D. Afriyie, S. Suraj.
Last lineup Canada
I. Ugbo, A. Davie, Junior Hoilett, T. Buchanan, A. Hutchinso, S. Eustáquio, R. Laryea, K. Miller, S. Vitória, A. Johnston, Borjan.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The referee designations are still to be confirmed.
How does Qatar arrive?
On the other hand, the Qatar national team led by Felix Sanchez, will be the host team of the next World Cup and wants to be in the best shape for the opening match to be played on November 20 of this year. The Qataris have also had a rather irregular year. In their most recent match, they won last August against Ghana by a score of 2-1 with goals by Ahmed Alaaeldin and Musab Kheder.
How does Canada arrive?
The Canadian national team, led by John Herdman, has had an irregular year during these months before the World Cup. They will go to the World Cup in Qatar and have a complicated group with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Canada has just lost 2-1 to Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League, but they must find consistency in their matches if they want to reach the World Cup to be played at the end of 2022 in the best way possible.
The friendly match between Canada and Qatar will be played at the Franz Horr Stadium in Vienna, Austria. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:00 hrs (ET).
