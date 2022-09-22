Italy vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned for the Italy vs. England live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Italy vs England live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Italy vs England online and live stream

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Italy vs England can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

What time is Italy vs England UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

This is the kickoff time for the Italy vs England match on September 23, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:45

Uruguay: 15:45

Brazil: 15:45

Chile: 2:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

England Statement

Defender Eric Dier spoke ahead of the match: "It was verbal, not physical - but, like, bad stuff. I'm not saying it's just Chelsea fans or Tottenham fans, but soccer fans in general. I never complain about these things and I don't really care. I'm not dramatic about it and I don't think anyone should be. It's really not a big deal to me. If it's done the right way, I love that side of things."

"But there are some things that seem very strange to me. It's not nice. [My family would never go to an away game because of that. I feel too uncomfortable for them to go. This has been like this for years. My mom hasn't gone to any away games. She'd love to, but I'd be worried about it, and that's crazy, isn't it."

"We played Burnley after I went to the stands for the next away game and the Burnley fans were singing a song about my brother and I like that sort of thing, I find it quite funny."

"But there are some things I find very strange. it's not nice My family would never go to an away game nowadays because of that, and it's a shame I feel too uncomfortable for them to go to away games..."

Italy statements

Roberto Mancini spoke ahead of the match: "So, we have to try to play well. Playing simple is always the best thing to do. Italy-England is a great classic of world soccer. Playing against England reminds us of something exciting".

"There has to be team spirit, which has always distinguished our national team. You have to try to play well, playing simple is always best."

"I think soccer is emotion and, unfortunately, sometimes fans boo because they feel betrayed by their idol, it's something that can happen sometimes. Maybe the fans loved Gigio (Donnarumma) so much that they felt betrayed. If they (fans) could stop booing the national team and support it, it would be better."

"If by changing the system we could win, then it would change every game. I don't think it will change much. Our national team has an identity, which is what has led us to do well for a long time."

"Tonali has never trained with us these days. We were trying to bring him back for Budapest, but I don't think it's possible. In the end, we thought about sending him back home."

"Gabbiadini is a player we wanted to call. Even before, but he has always had physical problems. I was looking for a left winger, not that there are many. We called him. He came, trained three days and we'll see if he plays."

How are England coming along?

England were beaten by Hungary in their last game in this tournament by four goals to nil, so they are looking for a win.

How are Italy coming in?

Italy arrives to this match after a resounding defeat against Germany, five goals to two, so they will be looking for a victory against this team.

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The Italy vs. England match will be played at the San Siro Stadium, located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 52,500 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 UEFA NAtions League match: Italy vs England Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
