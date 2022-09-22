Cameroon vs Uzbekistan (0-0)
Photo: Publicity/Cameroon

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has scored at least 2.5 goals in five of the last six games.
Cameroon

Cameroon has scored at least 2.5 goals in five of the last six games.
Speak, Rigobert Song!

"We are not afraid of Brazil, because this team is not é like the ones we knew in the past. É Of course there are good players. But to go far in a competition like this, you have to need a very united group. Without this collective, there is little point in lining up big names."
Likely Cameroon!

André Onana; Collins Fai, Michael Ngadeu, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo; Samuel Oum Gouet, Zambo Anguissa, Moumie Ngamaleu, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi; Vincent Aboubakar.
How does Cameroon arrive?

Cameroon plays the penultimate game before the Qatar World Cup. The African team fell into the difficult group with Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia. Cameroon won seven of the last 10 official games, with two draws and only one defeat.
Emphasis!

Striker Eldor Shomurodov é the main name of Uzbekistan. He was hired by Roma in August last year for 18 million euros, after a great season with Gênoa. In the current season, he scored just one goal for the Italian team against Ludogorets, in the Europa League.
Likely Uzbekistan!

Utkir Yusupov; Dilshod Saitov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Umar Eshmuradov, Farrukh Sayfiev; Odildzhon Khamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Igor Sergeev, Azizbek Turgunboev, Jaloliddin Masharipov; Edor Shormurodov.
How does Uzbekistan arrive?

 Uzbekistan is going through a good phase at the moment. Won the last six games against South Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Uganda, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Thailand. In that period, he only suffered a three and scored 19. É leader of the Asian Cup Qualifiers Group C and the team needs to get back on track in official competitions, already; who did not qualify for the World Cup, falling in the second phase, where they placed second in Group D along with Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Singapore and Yemen.
Goyang Stadium

Photo: Publicity/Goyang Stadium
The match will be played at Goyang Stadium

The Cameroon vs Uzbekistan match will be played at the Goyang Stadium with a capacity of 41.311 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the international friendly: Cameroon vs Uzbekistan match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo