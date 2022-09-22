Necaxa vs Mazatlan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:48 PM8 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Necaxa vs Mazatlan live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Necaxa vs Mazatlan live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Victoria. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
5:43 PM8 hours ago

Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Mazatlan live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Necaxa vs Mazatlan can be tuned into TUDN App's live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

5:38 PM8 hours ago

What time is the match Necaxa vs Mazatlan of the Jornada 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Italy vs England match on September 23, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 17:00 hours PT and 20:00 ET

Spain: 02:00 hours

5:33 PM8 hours ago

Necaxa Statements

Jaime Lozano spoke after the draw against Xolos: "The way the match ended makes me feel good, Malagón made good and decisive saves, in the first half I was very angry because we had played a great game after a good start from them and they scored against us, they were playing for everything and at home they were going to push, through long balls they complicated us a lot, Malagón had a great night and helped us".

"It is what we have struggled with the most, it has cost us a lot and we have worked on trying to maintain the good performance of the first half, the team does not maintain that idea and intensity and it has cost us painful defeats, without a doubt we have to improve because the team at times does the job and then we are unrecognizable, we want to give them tools so they can win".

"Yes, it is something that we started the tournament receiving set pieces, now we have games because we are not used to playing so often, we are a team that defends well, I honestly don't like it but I don't like to play this way waiting for the opponent, I would like to be more proactive and be in their field, today it was complicated but we have to adapt."

5:28 PM9 hours ago

How is Mazatlan coming?

Mazatlán arrives after a one-goal draw against Toluca, so in this match they will be looking to make it three points and climb up the standings.

5:23 PM9 hours ago

How will Necaxa arrive?

Necaxa arrives at this match after a bitter one-goal draw against Xolos, leaving them in twelfth place in the general table.

5:18 PM9 hours ago

The match will be played at Estadio Victoria.

The Necaxa vs Mazatlan match will be played at Estadio Victoria, located in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. The stadium has a capacity for 52,500 people.
5:13 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Mazatlan Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo