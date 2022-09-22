South Korea vs Costa Rica: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Where and how to watch South Korea vs Costa Rica?
What time is South Korea vs Costa Rica?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch in Costa Rica
After the absence of goalkeeper Keylor Navas in this call-up, the big star among others could be Bryan Ruiz, the 37-year-old experienced striker who currently plays for LD Alajuelense;
Player to watch in South Korea
Heung Min-Son is the Korean star who plays for Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old striker scored 23 goals and made seven assists in the last Premier League season in which he played 35 of 38 games and was the top scorer of the season. This player is the captain of the national team and has already scored three goals and one assist this season;
How does Costa Rica arrive?
The Costa Rican national team qualified for the World Cup after beating New Zealand, the last time this team had played this tournament was in 2014. Prior to that, they played two CONCACAF matches in which they beat Martinique but were defeated by Panama. This team has only won once in the last 10 matches it has played.
How does South Korea arrive?
The Asian team has qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November. Precisely, their last qualifying matches were against Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and United Arab Emirates. They achieved victories against four of these teams except for Iran, with whom they lost 1-0. Afterwards, they played several friendlies in which they beat Chile and Egypt, drew against Paraguay and were beaten by Brazil. Most recently they played the EAFF of Asia where they finished second with six points.
Background
Nine meetings between these two national teams have resulted in four wins for South Korea, while Costa Rica has won three times. The other two encounters ended in draws. The last time they met was in 2018 in a friendly match that South Korea won 1-3. Four years earlier in another friendly match the winner on that occasion was Costa Rica.
Venue: The match will be played at the Deokyang Eoulim Nuri Stadium, which is located in Goyang and has a capacity of 2,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Korea and Costa Rica will meet in a friendly match.
Preview of the match
South Korea and Costa Rica will meet in a friendly match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between South Korea and Costa Rica in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.