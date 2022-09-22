Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro live, as well as the latest information from Bilino Polje Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro?
This is the kick-off time for the Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro match on September 23, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Szymon Marciniak - POL
Assistant Referees: Paweł Sokolnicki - POL and Tomasz Listkiewicz - POL
Fourth official: Tomasz Musiał - POL
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski - POL
AVAR: Piotr Lasyk - POL
Key player in Montenegro
One of the players to take into account in Montenegro is Stefan Mugosa, the 30-year-old center forward is currently playing for Vissel Kobe of Japan and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, he has played three games in which he has not managed to assist, but he already has four goals, these against; Romania in two different games, in the first one goal and in the second three goals.
Key player in Bosnia and Herzegovina
One of the most outstanding players in Bosnia Herzegovina is Edin Dzeko, the 36-year-old center forward is currently playing for Inter Milan of Italy and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played four games, in which he already has one assist and two goals, these against Finland twice.
History Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro
In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is completely even, as all three matches have ended in draws.
In terms of goals, the record is also equal with one goal scored by each team.
Actuality - Montenegro
Montenegro is going through an acceptable moment talking about the Nations League 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 4 matches, it is placed in the second position in the standings of group 3 of League B with seven points, this after winning two matches, drawing one and losing one, it has also scored six goals and conceded three, for a goal difference of +3.
Finland 2-0 Montenegro
- Last three matches
Actuality - Bosnia Herzegovina
Bosnia Herzegovina throughout the Nations League 2022-2023 has had a good performance, because after playing four games, it is located in the number 1 position in the standings of group 3 of League B with eight points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing two and not losing any, also has a goal difference of +2, this after scoring six goals and conceding four.
Bosnia Herzegovina 1-0 Romania
The match will be played at the "Bilino Polje" Stadium
The match between Bosnia Herzegovina and Montenegro will take place at the "Bilino Polje" Stadium in the city of Zenica (Bosnia), the stadium is where the club NK Čelik Zenica and sometimes the Bosnian National Football Team play their home matches, it was built in 1972 and has a capacity of approximately 15,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro, valid for matchday five of the 2022-2023 Nations League Group 3 League B.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
