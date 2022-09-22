Jordan vs Syria: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Syria celebrating a goal
Stay tuned for live coverage of Jordan vs. Syria
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs Syria live, as well as the latest information coming out of Jordan. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Syria's possible line-up
For his part, Tita may line up with the following eleven to face Jordan. Ahmad, Jenyat, Al-Ahmad, Krouma, Kerdagli, Al Mawas, Hamisha, Anz, Al Marmour, Mardikian and Al Dali.
Jordan's possible lineup
Jordan may field the following eleven to face Syria. Abu Laila, Haddad, Naseeb, Alarab, Aldmeiri, AL Tamari, Samir, Abdel-Rahman, Al Rawabdeh, Olwan and Al-Naimat.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Jordania vs Siria of 23rd September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
España: 9:00 PM,
México: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Perú: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Jordan vs Syria will be available on Jordan's YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
The last time they played each other was in November 2020 in a friendly match. The match was won by Jordan by the narrowest of margins, 1-0. The scorer of the goal was Faisal, who would be important in the outcome of the match. The striker was shown a double yellow card before halftime and left his team with 10 men for more than 45 minutes. In the end, Jordan took the victory.
History between them
These teams have met a total of eight times. The home side has won more than their opponents. Jordan has won on five occasions while Syria has won in three matches.
Asian Cup, Jordan
As for Jordan, they have played three matches in which they have won all three. With this full house of victories, the Asian team has nine points out of a possible nine. In the group stage standings, they are the absolute leaders and have therefore advanced to the next round of the Asian Cup.
Syria's last match
Their last match was on June 1 against Tajikistan. The match was a one-day friendly. The Syrians won by the narrowest of margins, 1-0. The goal came in the first quarter of an hour, scored by Al Somah, who gave his team the victory. Tita's team, with this victory, stopped a negative streak of three consecutive matches losing, two in the Asian World Cup Qualifiers and one in the Arab Cup.
Jordan's last match
Jordan won convincingly against Kuwait by 3-0. The match was corresponding to matchday 3 of the group stage of the Asian Cup. The home side needed a win to finish top of the group and they did. The first half was goalless but there were several chances for a goal. The first goal came in the 62nd minute, thanks to Olwan. Al Mardi increased the lead to two and his teammate Al Rawabdeh scored the third and final goal to give Jordan the victory.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Jordan vs Syria this Friday, September 23 at 21.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.