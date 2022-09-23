Puebla vs Pumas: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Liga MX 2022
12:41 AMan hour ago

12:36 AMan hour ago

What time is Puebla vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Puebla vs Pumas of Septiember 23th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM in Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 11:05 PM

Chile: 11:05 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 9:05 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Azteca 7, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 9:05 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Star Plus

12:31 AM2 hours ago

Background Puebla vs Pumas

La Franja has failed to beat Pumas in its last five matches, drawing three and losing two, with all of those draws coming at home.

Puebla 2-2 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-0 Puebla, Apertura 2021

Puebla 2-2 Pumas UNAM, Clausura 2021

Pumas UNAM 4-1 Puebla, Apertura 2020

Puebla 1-1 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2019

12:26 AM2 hours ago

Key player Pumas

Despite the fact that he hasn't established himself as a starter one hundred percent, every time Diogo enters the field he is a danger sensation and has scored some goals because, just as he can miss a clear one, he can get magic from his feet.
12:21 AM2 hours ago

Key player Puebla

One of the Mexican strikers who has "revived" in this championship has been Martín Barragán, who stood out with a brace in the last game against Tigres and is in love with the goal, a situation that he will try to take advantage of for La Franja.
Image: 24 horas
12:16 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pumas

1 Julio González, 23 Nicolás Freire, 25 Arturo Ortiz, 195 José Caicedo, 5 Jerónimo Rodríguez, 64 Pablo Bennevendo, 33 Dani Alves, 21 Gustavo Del Prete, 12 César Huerta, 10 Eduardo Salvio, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
12:11 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Puebla

1 Antony Silva, 5 Diego de Buen, 27 Lucas Varone, 12 Israel Reyes, 21 Gastón Silva, 204 Emilio Martínez, 10 Federico Mancuello, 25 Omar Fernández, 20 Maximiliano Araujo, 22 Jordi Cortizo, 28 Martín Barragán.
12:06 AM2 hours ago

They are embarrassed

Pumas' technical director, Andrés Lillini, confessed that he feels guilty that the team is not getting into the Liguilla because that is what they are here for and they will still fight for it in the last two games.

"We are professionals and we have to give one hundred percent for this institution because they give us all the conditions to work, mainly for the fans, because what they did today, coming in large numbers and cheering until the last minute and never turning their backs on us, there are no excuses and we have to face this complicated moment of being so far away from what we had promised and which was the objective, the Playoffs, so we have to move forward. We have two games left: Puebla and Juárez and we have nothing else to do but go out and win," he commented.

12:01 AM2 hours ago

Pumas: the last call

A tournament that was destined for success looks like it is going to be a real failure with all the stars and quality reinforcements they brought in, including Dani Alves himself. If Pumas wants to get into the top 12 they have to win the last two games and hope for a combination of results; if they win or draw they can say goodbye to the Apertura 2022.
11:56 PM2 hours ago

Puebla: secure playoff berth

With only three places available for the playoffs, Puebla could secure one of them this Friday if they win, hence the importance of this game. The king of the tie has not drawn in their last few games, losing by the minimum against Chivas, but defeating Tigres 2-1, a result that will undoubtedly motivate them to achieve one more objective under Nicolás Larcamón's leadership.
11:51 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Puebla vs Pumas match will be played at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium, in Puebla, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
11:46 PM2 hours ago

