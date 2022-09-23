Scotland vs Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Nations League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Scotland vs Ireland match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Scotland vs Ireland of 24th September in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.
Brasil: 16:45 hrs.
Chile: 15:45 hrs.
Colombia: 14:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs.
España: 21:45 hrs.
México: 13:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs.
Perú: 14:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs.
Watch out for this Scotland player:
For this match, Scotland national team fullback and Liverpool Football Club star, Andrew Robertson will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes. Andrew Robertson had a sensational season where he could boast an FA Cup title and the Carabao Cup title, also, he has a great level in his career and will look to transmit that to his lesson to give them the victory.
Watch out for this Ireland player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Troy Parrott, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Scotland's final lineup:
C. Gordon; J. Souttar, J. Hendry, S. McKenna; A. Ralston, J. McGinn, C. McGregor, A. Robertson; A. Armstrong, C. Adams, R. Chrsitie.
Ireland's last line-up:
C. Kelleher; J. McClean, D. O'Shea, N. Collins, D. Lenihan, A. Browne; J. Knight, J. Cullen, J. Molumby; S. Hogan, T. Parrott.
About the Stadium:
Hampden Park is a soccer stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland. It has a seating capacity of 52,500 spectators and is the home of the Scottish national team. It is also the venue that has hosted the final elimination matches of the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League. Also, this venue has been awarded 4 stars, corresponding to the Maximum Category of Stadiums by UEFA.
The Stadium has hosted prestigious sporting events, including three Champions League finals, two Cup Winners' Cup finals and one UEFA Cup.
Looking to win at home
The Irish team will be looking to surprise on the scoreboard as they still have a good chance of sneaking to the top of the group and qualify to the knockout rounds of the tournament, however, these two remaining duels will be crucial for the nation of Ireland as they have one more game than the leaders, so the margin for error is much smaller, even so, the chances are given and Ireland could reach the top of the group.
Making themselves at home
The Scottish national team will be looking to give a blow on the table in their group by trying to conquer the top of the group if they beat Ireland, since Ukraine is currently at the top of group B with 7 points, while the Scottish team has 6 points, they are only 1 point away. Scotland has had a great performance at the moment, having 2 wins and only 1 loss so far this season, also, they have one match pending, which helps them statistically to continue adding and climbing positions clearly, in goals, they average a total of 6 goals for and 4 goals against, leaving them with a positive difference of 2 goals. In their last match, Scotland got the victory after beating Armenia 4-1.
UEFA Nations League kicks off
The break in the national league competitions begins and with it the 2022-23 season puts a halt for the national teams to return to action, however, begins the time where the nations dispute the last international tournament before Qatar 2022 begins. In Europe, the UEFA Nations League continues to be played, where they will once again seek to find the country that proves to be the best throughout the territory. In this match, Scotland will host Northern Ireland at home, both teams will look for three important points and wait for Ukraine's result to see if there is a chance to be group leaders and fight for the qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Scotland vs Ireland match will be played at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2022: Scotland vs Ireland!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.