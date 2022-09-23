Serbia vs Sweden: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Serbia vs Sweden in the Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Serbia vs Sweden match in the UEFA Nations League.
What time is Serbia vs Sweden match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Serbia vs Sweden of September 24th, in several countries:
México: 13:45 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:45 horas
Chile: 14:45 horas
Colombia: 13:45 horas
Perú: 13:45 horas
EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:45 horas
Uruguay: 15:45 horas
Paraguay: 14:45 horas
España: 20:45 horas
Where and how to watch Serbia vs Sweden and live stream
The match will be broadcasted by Sky Sports.
If you want to watch Serbia vs Sweden in streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Serbia vs Sweden in streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the fourth time that these two teams meet, twice in international friendlies and once in the CONCACAF Nations League, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record, all this to better position themselves in the Group H table.
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 2-1 Serbia, 5 Jun, 2012, International Friendlies
Serbia 2-0 Sweden, 1 Apr, 2009, International Friendlies
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 2-1 Serbia, 5 Jun, 2012, International Friendlies
Serbia 2-0 Sweden, 1 Apr, 2009, International Friendlies
How is Serbia coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 2-2 draw against Slovenia, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Slovenia 2-2 Serbia, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 4-1 Slovenia, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 0-1 Norway, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Denmark 3-0 Serbia, 29 Mar, 2022, International Friendlies
Slovenia 2-2 Serbia, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 4-1 Slovenia, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 0-1 Norway, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Denmark 3-0 Serbia, 29 Mar, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Sweden doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 losses in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Norway 3-2 Sweden, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 1-2 Norway, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 0-2 Sweden, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Poland 2-0 Sweden, 29 Mar, 2022, UEFA Playoffs
Norway 3-2 Sweden, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 1-2 Norway, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 0-2 Sweden, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Poland 2-0 Sweden, 29 Mar, 2022, UEFA Playoffs
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Luka Jovic, 24 year old striker, has become the main striker of his national team, this player is fundamental in his country's forward line, playing 4 games as a starter he has only scored 2 goals, so he could be lethal for his rivals.
Watch out for these players from Sweden
Striker Emil Forsberg has had an acceptable performance with Sweden, playing in 4 games, scoring two goals, being the main striker of the team, he is not going through a great moment, but this could be a great occasion to turn around and fill Zlatan's shoes.