Serbia vs Sweden: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates UEFA Nations League

4:39 PM2 hours ago

4:34 PM2 hours ago

What time is Serbia vs Sweden match for UEFA Nations League?

This is the start time of the game Serbia vs Sweden of September 24th, in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:45 horas

Chile: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

4:29 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Serbia vs Sweden and live stream

The match will be broadcasted by Sky Sports.
If you want to watch Serbia vs Sweden in streaming, you can watch it on Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
4:24 PM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the fourth time that these two teams meet, twice in international friendlies and once in the CONCACAF Nations League, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record, all this to better position themselves in the Group H table.
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 2-1 Serbia, 5 Jun, 2012, International Friendlies
Serbia 2-0 Sweden, 1 Apr, 2009, International Friendlies
4:19 PM2 hours ago

How is Serbia coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 2-2 draw against Slovenia, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Slovenia 2-2 Serbia, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 4-1 Slovenia, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 0-1 Norway, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Denmark 3-0 Serbia, 29 Mar, 2022, International Friendlies
4:14 PM2 hours ago

How is Sweden doing?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 losses in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
Norway 3-2 Sweden, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 0-1 Serbia, 9 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Sweden 1-2 Norway, 5 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 0-2 Sweden, 2 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Poland 2-0 Sweden, 29 Mar, 2022, UEFA Playoffs
4:09 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this player from Serbia

Luka Jovic, 24 year old striker, has become the main striker of his national team, this player is fundamental in his country's forward line, playing 4 games as a starter he has only scored 2 goals, so he could be lethal for his rivals.
4:04 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for these players from Sweden

Striker Emil Forsberg has had an acceptable performance with Sweden, playing in 4 games, scoring two goals, being the main striker of the team, he is not going through a great moment, but this could be a great occasion to turn around and fill Zlatan's shoes. 
3:59 PM2 hours ago

