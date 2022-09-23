Spain vs Switzerland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Spain vs Switzerland
Player to watch from Switzerland: Noah Okafor
Normally the coach of the Swiss national team does not have a fixed 11, since he is always rotating everyone, and Noah Okafor is one of those who is rotated. Like Pablo Sarabia, he doesn't normally start, and besides, he doesn't play many minutes with his team, since there are many other strikers, but the minutes he does play he still takes advantage of. Will he play well tomorrow against Spain?
Player to watch from Spain: Pablo Sarabia
Times for the match!
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 3:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Last XI from Switzerland
Last XI from Spain
When and where to watch Spain vs Switzerland
Switzerland come from a surprising victory!
Spain come from a comfortable win!
Promissing duel!
This stadium has been the venue for many important matches, since the 1982 World Cup was held in Spain, the Benito Villamarín was the venue and two matches were played: a match between Brazil and Scotland was played, the score ended 1-1, and a match between Brazil and New Zealand, which Brazil thrashed 4-0.
In addition, it was also historic since it was one of the biggest thrashings by the Spanish team, they beat Malta 12-1.