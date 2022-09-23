Spain vs Switzerland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Nations League
Photo VAVEL 

Tune in here Spain vs Switzerland

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Spain vs Switzerland. As well as recent information of the Benito Villamarin. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Switzerland: Noah Okafor

The 22-year-old Swiss striker is a very promising soccer player, as he has grown a lot in recent years, so much so that he is selected as a striker for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Switzerland has only scored two goals in this competition, and Okafor has scored one of the two goals.

Normally the coach of the Swiss national team does not have a fixed 11, since he is always rotating everyone, and Noah Okafor is one of those who is rotated. Like Pablo Sarabia, he doesn't normally start, and besides, he doesn't play many minutes with his team, since there are many other strikers, but the minutes he does play he still takes advantage of. Will he play well tomorrow against Spain?

 

Player to watch from Spain: Pablo Sarabia

The 30-year-old Spanish striker is having a good UEFA Nations League campaign. Spain is a team that does not score many goals, since in four games he has scored only six goals and Pablo Sarabia has contributed 50% of the goals scored, he has scored 2 goals and has given an assist. He normally doesn't play the 90 minutes, but the minutes he plays he always takes advantage of them. Will he play a good game tomorrow?

 

 

 

Times for the match!

¡Some of the times for the match!

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA (ET): 2:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 3:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

Last XI from Switzerland

Jonas Omlin; Silvian Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo
Last XI from Spain

Unai Simon; Daniel Carvajal, Eric García, Iñigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso; Carlos Soler, Rodri, Koke; Marco Asensio, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo
When and where to watch Spain vs Switzerland

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and Star +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Switzerland come from a surprising victory!

The Swiss came very badly in the Nations League, they came with 3 losses in a row. 2-1 against the Czech Republic, 4-0 against Portugal and 0-1 against Spain, but last week they won 1-0 against Portugal. Nobody expected that, but the Swiss got the first three points, even though they are in last place. The match started wonderfully for the Swiss, as Haris Seferovic scored a goal in the first minute of the game. The match could have been even better for the Swiss, as they had a penalty, but the penalty was disallowed by VAR. The Swiss resisted the victory and took their first 3 points. Will they be able to wake up tomorrow in front of the Spanish?
Spain come from a comfortable win!

Luis Enrique's men have been in very good shape in the Nations League. His last match was on June 12, but they'll probably still be at the same level. Spain played last day against the Czech Republic at home, and won 2-0. The match began with very few chances, but at minute 24 Carlos Soler arrived and scored the first goal of the match. It took 50 minutes for the second goal to fall, thanks to Pablo Sarabia ruling the score and giving the three points to the Spanish team. Can they beat Switzerland tomorrow?
Promissing duel!

The Benito Villamarin, located in Seville; Spain will be the field that will host the match of day 5 of the UEFA Nations League between Spain and Switzerland. This stadium has space for 60,721 people.

This stadium has been the venue for many important matches, since the 1982 World Cup was held in Spain, the Benito Villamarín was the venue and two matches were played: a match between Brazil and Scotland was played, the score ended 1-1, and a match between Brazil and New Zealand, which Brazil thrashed 4-0.

In addition, it was also historic since it was one of the biggest thrashings by the Spanish team, they beat Malta 12-1.

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the transmission of the Spain vs Switzerland match corresponding to matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League . The venue of the match will be at the Benito Villamarin at 1:45 PM
