Singapur vs India: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match
Singapore celebrating a goal // Source: GettyImages

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:42 PM4 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Singapore vs India

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Singapore vs India live, as well as the latest information coming out of Singapore. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:37 PM4 hours ago

India's possible lineup

Meanwhile, Stimac may line up with the following XI to face Singapore. Singh, Jhingan, Mishra, R. Singh, Ali, Thaunaojam, U. Singh, Samad, Wangjam, Chhetri and Kuruniyan. 
8:32 PM4 hours ago

Singapore's possible lineup

Nishigaya may field the following eleven to face India. Sunny, Nazari, Sanizal, Pereira, Frandi, Harun, Kumar, Shahiran, Nor, Suparno and Swandi. 
8:27 PM4 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Singapur vs India of 24th September 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 2:00 PM.
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.

8:22 PM4 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Singapore vs India can be watched on the Singapore channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
8:17 PM4 hours ago

History between the two teams

These teams have met a total of eleven times. The home side has won more than their opponents. Singapore has won on six occasions while India has won in four matches. In one match they have drawn 
8:12 PM4 hours ago

Asian Cup, India

India have won nine points out of a possible nine in the last three rounds. As a result, they are now top of Group D of the Asian Cup. By reaching the first place in a group composed of Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia, they are able to advance to the next round of this tournament. 
8:07 PM4 hours ago

Asia Cup, Singapore

As for Singapore, they have played three matches where they have won one game and lost two. The home side is in third place and has not secured a place in the next round. The Asian side has four points, three points behind first-placed Tajikistan and second-placed Kyrgyzstan. 
8:02 PM5 hours ago

India's last match

Their previous match was on June 14 against Hong Kong. The match was a matchday 3 of the Asia Cup. The Indians defeated the second-placed team in the cup standings with an emphatic 4-0 win. They got off to a winning start in the first minute. Ali scored to put his side ahead. Chhetri increased the lead to two goals before the break. The first half ended with the score 2-0. Manvir Singh and Ishan were the two scorers in the second half to complete the rout of Hong Kong. 
7:57 PM5 hours ago

Singapore's last match

Singapore lost convincingly against Vietnam by 4-0. The match was a new friendly match day. The locals took the lead in the last minutes of the first half, thanks to Van Quyet's goal. In the second half, Nishigaya's side conceded a flurry of goals. Nhan, Ho and Van Khang would score the goals. In the end, Vietnam secured a comprehensive victory in this friendly against the Singapore national team. 
7:52 PM5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Singapore vs India this Saturday, September 24 at 14.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL. 
