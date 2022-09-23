Singapur vs India: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
India's possible lineup
Meanwhile, Stimac may line up with the following XI to face Singapore. Singh, Jhingan, Mishra, R. Singh, Ali, Thaunaojam, U. Singh, Samad, Wangjam, Chhetri and Kuruniyan.
Singapore's possible lineup
Nishigaya may field the following eleven to face India. Sunny, Nazari, Sanizal, Pereira, Frandi, Harun, Kumar, Shahiran, Nor, Suparno and Swandi.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Singapur vs India of 24th September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM.
Brasil: 10:00 AM.
Chile: 9:00 AM.
Colombia: 8:00 AM.
Ecuador: 8:00 AM.
USA (ET): 8:00 AM.
Spain: 2:00 PM.
Mexico: 7:00 AM.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM.
Peru: 10:00 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 AM.
Venezuela: 9:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Singapore vs India can be watched on the Singapore channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between the two teams
These teams have met a total of eleven times. The home side has won more than their opponents. Singapore has won on six occasions while India has won in four matches. In one match they have drawn
Asian Cup, India
India have won nine points out of a possible nine in the last three rounds. As a result, they are now top of Group D of the Asian Cup. By reaching the first place in a group composed of Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia, they are able to advance to the next round of this tournament.
Asia Cup, Singapore
As for Singapore, they have played three matches where they have won one game and lost two. The home side is in third place and has not secured a place in the next round. The Asian side has four points, three points behind first-placed Tajikistan and second-placed Kyrgyzstan.
India's last match
Their previous match was on June 14 against Hong Kong. The match was a matchday 3 of the Asia Cup. The Indians defeated the second-placed team in the cup standings with an emphatic 4-0 win. They got off to a winning start in the first minute. Ali scored to put his side ahead. Chhetri increased the lead to two goals before the break. The first half ended with the score 2-0. Manvir Singh and Ishan were the two scorers in the second half to complete the rout of Hong Kong.
Singapore's last match
Singapore lost convincingly against Vietnam by 4-0. The match was a new friendly match day. The locals took the lead in the last minutes of the first half, thanks to Van Quyet's goal. In the second half, Nishigaya's side conceded a flurry of goals. Nhan, Ho and Van Khang would score the goals. In the end, Vietnam secured a comprehensive victory in this friendly against the Singapore national team.
