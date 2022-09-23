Laos vs Maldives: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
Player to watch in Laos
Young Elephant's Kydavone Souvanny scored Laos' only goal in the Suzuki Cup and also scored in their last match;
Player to watch in Maldives
Ali Fasir, a 33-year-old right winger from Club Valencia, is one of the most important offensive players of this national team. In 52 appearances he has scored 9 goals, which makes him a fundamental player for his national team.
How did the Maldives arrive?
The national team of Maldives in recent years has not been able to become a benchmark in the area and has remained as a team more, for the elimination of Russia 2018 this team was eliminated in the second round by scoring only six points that left him in fourth place in their group, for the elimination of Qatar 2022 this team could not improve being again in the second round in fourth place in the group; For the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, this team could not improve its position in the second round, finishing in fourth place with seven points, and its performance in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, in which it has failed to qualify by finishing in third place with three points.
How does Laos arrive?
Laos has gone more than five years without a win in an official match, that was in the AFC Solidaratt Cup after winning the third-place play-off against Brunei. In the World Cup qualifiers, they lost in the play-off against Bangladesh after losing at home and drawing in the second leg. While in the Suzuki Cup they lost all four matches in the group stage, finishing last in group B. In March, they played two friendly matches where they beat Mongolia and Bruné i.
Background
Twice in history Laos and Maldives have faced each other, both in 2016 in the Asian Cup qualifiers. In the most recent match played in Laos the game ended in a draw, while in the first meeting in history the winner of the duel was Maldives who won 4-0 at the end of the match.
Venue: The match will be played at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, a stadium located in Brunei, which was inaugurated in 1984 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Laos and Maldives to meet in friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Laos vs Maldives friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
