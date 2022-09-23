Israel vs Albania: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
Albania vs Estonia
Stay tuned for live coverage of Israel vs Albania
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs Albania live, as well as the latest information coming out of Israel. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Albania's possible line-up
For his part, Reja may line up with the following eleven to face Israel. Selmani, Mihaj, Veseli, Bajrami, Hysaj, Cokaj, Ramadani, Cekici, Hoxhallari, Seferi and Vrioni.
Israel's possible lineup
Hazan may field the following eleven to face Albania. Marciano, Dasa, Vitor, Goldberg, Leidner, Safuri, Peretz, Jaber, Abada, Solomon and Dabbur.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Israel vs Albania of 24th September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM.
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 3:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match between Israel vs Albania of the Nations League can be seen on UEFA TV at 20:45. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
The last meeting between them was in the first leg of the Nations League B, matchday 3, where they played in Tirana, Albania. Israel conquered the Arena Kombetare by the minimum, 1-2. The Israelis came back from Broja's goal, on penalty, on the stroke of half-time. In the second half, Solomon came to the rescue. The Shkatar player scored a brace to give his team the three points.
History between them
These teams have met a total of five times. The home side has more wins than their opponents. Israel has won three matches while Albania has won twice. Albania has not beaten Israel since 2018.
Nations League Group B2
With two matches remaining in Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League B, where Israel is in first place with five points and momentarily undefeated at this stage of qualification. With a win, they would move up to League A of this competition. Their chaser is Iceland with three points, where they still have to face Albania. In third place is Albania, which has only one point. In last place is Russia, which has been expelled from this tournament.
Albania's last match
Albania faced Estonia in their last match. The match was a friendly and this was reflected in the outcome of the game. The result of the match was a goalless draw. It was a good opportunity for both teams to gain experience and to know what to modify for the upcoming matches.
Israel's last match
Israel's last match was against Iceland on matchday 4 of the Nations League. The visitors managed to equalize twice and, in the end, took a point on Icelandic soil. First, Thorsteinsson put the home side ahead, but Grétarsson equalized before the break. In the second half, Iceland took the lead again with a goal by Helgason. Israel, however, equalized again, this time with a goal by Peretz. In the end, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Israel vs Albania this Saturday, September 24 at 14.00 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.