Armenia vs Ukraine: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in UEFA Nations League

How to watch Armenia vs Ukraine?
What time is Armenia vs Ukraine?
This is the time the match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 9:00 AM
Uruguay: 9:00 AM
Venezuela: 9:00 AM
England: 14: 00 AM
Australia : 23:00 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Player to watch in Ukraine
Viktor Tsygankov is a 24-year-old midfielder who plays for Dynamo Kiev. Last season he scored 11 goals and two assists in the 18 matches he played;
Player to watch in Armenia
In Armenia the presence of Sargis Adamyan stands out. The 29 years old player has had a decent season last year, scoring six goals for Club Brugge, now he plays for Cologne where he has scored one goal in his start of the season;
How does Ukraine arrive?
Ukraine have now gone two consecutive matches without a win in the UEFA Nations League after being beaten by Scotland and drawing against Ireland in June. Their last victory in this competition was on June 11 precisely against Armenia in which they won 3-0. In the group stage they are in second place with 7 points, just two points behind Scotland, which is currently the leader of the group;
How does Armenia arrive?
The national team of Armenia comes after three consecutive defeats in the UEFA Nations League losing against Scotland twice and Ukraine and is now in the last position of the group with only three points and will play in the last two matches to avoid relegation to League C. In the most recent match they were beaten 1-4 at home by Scotland in which they finished with nine players.
Background
9 meetings between Armenia and Ukraine with a balance of six wins for Ukraine and three draws. The last time they met was in June 2022 in the Nations League in which the Ukrainians won 3-0. While the last time they met in a match in Armenia was in 2002 for the qualification for the European Championship in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw;
Venue: The match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, a stadium inaugurated in 1935 with a capacity of 14,403 spectators.
Preview of the match
Armenia and Ukraine meet in the UEFA Nations League, both teams are drawn in Group 1 alongside Scotland and Ireland.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.