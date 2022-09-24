Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca friendly match.
What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM.
Chile: 7:00 PM.
Colombia: 5:00 PM.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM.
Last lineup ofPhiladelphia Union
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Mikkel Uhre, José Martínez, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn and Julián Carranza.
Last lineup of Pachuca
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Óscar Ustari, Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Mauricio Isais, José Castillo, Luis Chávez, Érick Sánchez, Avilés Hurtado, Paulino De La Fuente, Roberto de la Rosa and Nicolás Ibáñez.
Philadelphia Union Players to Watch
Midfielder Dániel Gazdag (#6) is a fundamental piece of Philadelphia's offense by scoring a goal last game against Orlando City and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 19 goals in 32 games played. He is also the third highest assister on the team with 6 assists. Another key player for the team is defenseman Kai Wagner (#27) who is the team's top assister with 9 assists in 32 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Philadelphia. He is a great player so we could also see him assist in Saturday's game. Lastly, Julián Carranza (#9) plays in the forward position, he is the team's second highest scorer, he has scored 14 goals during the tournament and has also had 7 assists making him the team's second highest assister. All three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Union's offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
Philadelphia Union in the tournament
Just like Pachuca, the Philadelphia Union is one of the best teams in their country. Philadelphia Union had a great start to the season in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 64 points with 18 wins, 10 draws and 4 losses. They are located in the first position of the eastern conference and are already in the postseason. Their last game was on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in a 0-0 draw against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Pachuca players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Pachuca's offensive and defensive attack and any one of them is likely to score or assist in the game against the Philadelphia Union. Player Nicolás Ibáñez (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the season's top scorer with 11 goals in 16 games played, last game he scored a goal against San Luis, he has scored 5 games in a row and we could see him scoring in Saturday's game. The next one is the Colombian Avilés Hurtado (#11), he plays in the forward position, in the tournament he has managed to score 3 goals and 4 assists. He is another very experienced player who will lead the team to victory. Finally, the 23-year-old defender, Kevin Álvarez (#2) who with his young age has managed to be a starter in the team, managing to be the best assister of the team with 5 assists in the Apertura 2022.
Pachuca
The Mexican team is at the top of the Liga MX, they have had an incredible start to the season, it is expected that they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. At the moment it occupies the third position in the general table of Liga MX. Their last game was on September 18, 2022 and resulted in a victory for the "Tuzos" 2-1 against Atlético San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and thus they achieved their ninth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the underdogs to win this game, but they could cause an upset and win.
The stadium
The Subaru Park is located in the city of Pennsylvania, United States. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 18,500 spectators and it was inaugurated on June 27, 2010. It is the home of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer and it cost 110 million dollars.