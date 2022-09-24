San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2022?
This is the start time of the game San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:10 PM
Chile: 11:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:10 AM
Mexico: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:10 PM on ESPN and Star +
San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Background
San Jose is the team that has the advantage in the last five games with a record of three wins and two losses, although the most recent time they played at home they suffered a painful setback.
LA Galaxy 2-3 San Jose Earthquakes, 2022
LA Galaxy 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021
San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 LA Galaxy, 2021
LA Galaxy 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021
LA Galaxy 0-4 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021
Key player LA Galaxy
After missing a few penalties, Mexico's Javier Hernandez was able to find the net again last matchday and could be the key factor for the LA Galaxy to get the win this Saturday.
Key Player San Jose Earthquakes
Watch out for JT Marcinkowski, who will surely have a lot of work to do under the three posts, so he should have a good night to help his team get a good result at home.
Last lineup LA Galaxy
1 Jonathan Bond, 22 Martín Cáceres, 4 Séga Coulibaly, 44 Raheem Edwards, 2 Julián Araujo, 5 Gastón Brugman, 6 Ricard Puig, 8 Marky Delgado, 14 Javier Hernández, 11 Samuel Grandsir, 10 Douglas Costa.
Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes
1 JT Marcinkowski, 13 Nathan Cardoso, 26 Tonhão, 15 Tanner Beason, 3 Paul Marie, 93 Judson, 35 Jamiro Monteiro, 17 Jan Gregus, 11 Jeremy Ebobisse, 44 Cade Cowell, 28 Benjamin Kikanovic.
LA Galaxy: Consolidate their place in the qualification zone
With last Saturday's 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids at home and with some combination of results, the LA Galaxy returned to seventh place in the Western Conference and is in the qualification zone, but would consolidate even more with a win and could jump up to fifth place if they win, hence the importance of this match.
San Jose Earthquakes: to get out of the basement
With a season to forget, the San Jose Earthquakes want to take advantage of this match to get out of the bottom of the MLS Western Conference table, where they are last and only two behind Houston Dynamo, so it will be a match for pride.
The Kick-off
The San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match will be played at the Stanford Stadium, in Stanford, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:10 pm ET.
