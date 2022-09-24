South Africa vs Sierra Leone: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here South Africa vs Sierra Leone Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Africa vs Sierra Leone live match, as well as the latest information from the FNB Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch South Africa vs Sierra Leone Live Stream on TV and Online?

South Africa vs Sierra Leone will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is South Africa vs Sierra Leone match for Friendly?

This is the start time of the game South Africa vs Sierra Leone of September 24th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM

South Africa vs Sierra Leone history

These two teams have met four times. The statistics are in favor of Sierra Leone, who have emerged victorious on one occasion, while the other three matches ended in draws.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone does not want to remain with the label of one of the revelation teams of the last African Cup of Nations, but they are looking for a process that allows them to visualize themselves fighting more final stages not only in that tournament, but also fighting to go to World Cups, so matches like these are useful to consolidate a style and set medium-term goals.

South Africa

The South African national team comes to this match with the aim of continuing its preparation for the restart of the qualifiers for the next African Cup of Nations, in which it did not start off in the best way and must correct itself in order not to continue losing ground. In the meantime, as they have not qualified for the World Cup, they will have to make do with matches that will allow them to have some activity while they resume official competitions.

The match will be played at the FNB Stadium

The South Africa vs Sierra Leone match will be played at the FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City Stadium, located in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. This stadium, inaugurated in 1989, has a capacity for 95,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: South Africa vs Sierra Leone Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
