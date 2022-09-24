South Africa vs Sierra Leone: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here South Africa vs Sierra Leone Live Score!
How to watch South Africa vs Sierra Leone Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Africa vs Sierra Leone match for Friendly?
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Key player - Sierra Leone
The Head Coach of Leone Stars has included East End Lions winger Prince Barrie in the country’s September friendly squad to replace Spanish based midfielder Alhassan Koroma who cannot make the trip due to issues bothering around traveling documentation. pic.twitter.com/v4SM2Nw5PU— Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) September 13, 2022
Key player - South Africa
.@BafanaBafana 🇿🇦 23 men squad announcement for the 2 friendly matches against Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 on 24 September and Botswana 🇧🇼 on 27 September 2022 @FnbStadium— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 15, 2022
Get your tickets on @TicketProSA@SAFA_net @CastleLagerSA @LeCoqSportif_SA #ComeShowYourLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CBIG1YXUXG
South Africa vs Sierra Leone history
These two teams have met four times. The statistics are in favor of Sierra Leone, who have emerged victorious on one occasion, while the other three matches ended in draws.
Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone does not want to remain with the label of one of the revelation teams of the last African Cup of Nations, but they are looking for a process that allows them to visualize themselves fighting more final stages not only in that tournament, but also fighting to go to World Cups, so matches like these are useful to consolidate a style and set medium-term goals.
South Africa
The South African national team comes to this match with the aim of continuing its preparation for the restart of the qualifiers for the next African Cup of Nations, in which it did not start off in the best way and must correct itself in order not to continue losing ground. In the meantime, as they have not qualified for the World Cup, they will have to make do with matches that will allow them to have some activity while they resume official competitions.