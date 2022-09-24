New Zealand vs Australia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here New Zealand vs Australia Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Zealand vs Australia match for the Friendly Game 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is New Zealand vs Australia match for Friendly Game 2022?
This is the start time of the game New Zealand vs Australia of Septiember 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 5:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Background New Zealand vs Australia
This will be their fourth friendly match in the last 12 years where the Socceroos have the advantage with three wins in the same number of games played.
Australia 1-0 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2022
Australia 3-0 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2011
Australia 2-1 New Zealand, Friendly Match 2010
Key player Australia
He had several chances in the first match, but in the end he scored the goal that made the difference in the "first leg", which is why striker Awer Mabil will be the player to watch for this match.
Key player New Zealand
Goalkeeper Oliver Sail had an outstanding performance last Thursday, with some key saves that were important to keep the match close and, now at home, he will surely have a tough job under the goalkeeper's stick as well.
Last lineup Australia
1 Mat Ryan, 2 Milos Degenek, 20 Trent Sainsbury, 16 Aziz Behich, 5 Fran Karacic, 22 Jackson Irvine, 10 Ajdin Hrustic, 13 Aaron Mooy, 19 Adam Taggart, 11 Awer Mabil, 6 Martin Boyle.
Last lineup New Zealand
1 Oliver Sail, 5 Michael Boxall, 4 Nando Pijnaker, 21 Tim Payne, 13 Liberato Cacace, 16 Dane Ingham, 8 Joe Bell, 7 Elijah Just, 19 Matthew Garbett, 9 Chris Wood, 14 Andre De Jong.
Australia: still preparing
The duels against New Zealand have been tough throughout history and playing as visitors will help them to continue preparing as well as possible for the World Cup, highlighting that they eliminated Peru by penalty shootout and will be in Group D of Qatar 2022, where they will play against France, Tunisia and Denmark.
New Zealand: taking advantage of home advantage
In a second round-robin game, New Zealand, as in the old days, will again face Australia to start building the road to the qualifiers with the mission of returning to a World Cup, remembering that they were eliminated in the playoffs 1-0 at the hands of Costa Rica.
The Kick-off
The New Zealand vs Australia match will be played at the Eden Park Stadium, in Auckland, New Zealand. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: New Zealand vs Australia!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.