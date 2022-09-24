River Plate vs Talleres: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here River Plate vs Talleres Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Talleres Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
What time is River Plate vs Talleres match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 6:00 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Brasil: 6:00 PM on Star + and ESPN4
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
España: 11:00 PM
México: 4:00 PM on Star + Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Perú: 4:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Key player - Talleres
The presence of Pablo Solari stands out in River Plate. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with four goals. In total, he has scored seven goals since his arrival at River Plate.
Key player - River Plate
The presence of Diego Valoyes stands out in Talleres. The 26-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with six goals.
River Plate vs Talleres history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other, we count 58 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has won 30 times, while Talleres has won three, leaving a balance of 13 draws.
Talleres
Although they have won two of their three recent matches, Talleres de Córdoba has not been able to have a good tournament, being at the bottom of the table. The match will be played to try to have options to finish the year with as many wins as possible and thus decorate the bad image a little.
River Plate
River Plate is not giving up and wants to give its all to try to recover from the recent blows and stay in the conversation for the title. Marcelo Gallardo's men are coming from a hard-fought victory over San Lorenzo and have had a relatively quiet week, in which they will have to certify all the work they have done by winning at home, where they have been suffering more than usual lately.