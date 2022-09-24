River Plate vs Talleres: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Tune in here River Plate vs Talleres Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Talleres live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Talleres Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game River Plate vs Talleres live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is River Plate vs Talleres match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Talleres of September 24th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 5:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Brasil: 6:00 PM on Star + and ESPN4
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 4:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 5:00 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
España: 11:00 PM
México: 4:00 PM on Star + Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 5:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Perú: 4:00 PM on Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 6:00 PM on Star + and ViX

Key player - Talleres

The presence of Pablo Solari stands out in River Plate. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with four goals. In total, he has scored seven goals since his arrival at River Plate.

Key player - River Plate

The presence of Diego Valoyes stands out in Talleres. The 26-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with six goals.

River Plate vs Talleres history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other, we count 58 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has won 30 times, while Talleres has won three, leaving a balance of 13 draws.

Talleres

Although they have won two of their three recent matches, Talleres de Córdoba has not been able to have a good tournament, being at the bottom of the table. The match will be played to try to have options to finish the year with as many wins as possible and thus decorate the bad image a little.

River Plate

River Plate is not giving up and wants to give its all to try to recover from the recent blows and stay in the conversation for the title. Marcelo Gallardo's men are coming from a hard-fought victory over San Lorenzo and have had a relatively quiet week, in which they will have to certify all the work they have done by winning at home, where they have been suffering more than usual lately.

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Talleres match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 72,054 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Talleres Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
