Colombia vs Guatemala: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Colombia vs Guatemala Live Score!
How to watch Colombia vs Guatemala Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Colombia vs Guatemala Friendly Match
Argentina: 8:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play y DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on FITE
Spain: 1:30 AM (25 de septiembre)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Squad List - Guatemala
Convocatoria de #SeleMayor 🇬🇹 para Fecha FIFA de septiembre!— FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) September 13, 2022
📆 No.08 del 18 al 28 de septiembre 2022.
🇬🇹Guatemala 🆚 Colombia🇨🇴
🏟️ Red Bull Arena Stadium
📅Septiembre 24
🇬🇹Guatemala 🆚 Honduras🇭🇳
🏟️ PNC Stadiun
📅Septiembre 27#VamosGuate #ModoSelección ⚽️🇬🇹💙💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Q87TspV5Ya
Key player - Colombia
📜 Esta es la lista de convocados para la fecha FIFA de septiembre, donde enfrentaremos a 🇬🇹 y 🇲🇽#Ilusión #Compromiso #Reflexión#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/YtBD4l0wal— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 15, 2022
Colombia vs Guatemala history
These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has been victorious on two occasions, while Guatemala has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of two draws.
The last time they met was in 2013, specifically on February 7. There, Colombia emerged victorious with a resounding 4-1.
Guatemala
Guatemala is still trying to build confidence in its new players in the squad. Precisely, it was the Mexican who arrived to fulfill this task and will be the one leading the team in this cycle, in order to achieve the desired renewal.
Colombia
Colombia officially starts a new process. Now coached by Nestor Lorenzo, the tricolor must take it very calmly in view of the upcoming competitions, taking into account the failure to qualify for the World Cup. The objective is clear: they must win to get off on the right foot in the era of their new coach.
The match will be played at Red Bull Arena
The Colombia vs Guatemala match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, located in the city of New Jersey, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 25,189 spectators.