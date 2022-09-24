Colombia vs Guatemala: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Federación Colombiana de Fútbol

Tune in here Colombia vs Guatemala Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Guatemala live match, as well as the latest information from Red Bull Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Colombia vs Guatemala Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Colombia vs Guatemala match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: FITE

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Colombia vs Guatemala Friendly Match

This is the start time of the game Colombia vs Guatemala of September 24th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Caracol TV, Caracol Play y DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on FITE
Spain: 1:30 AM (25 de septiembre)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on DirecTV Sports

Squad List - Guatemala

Key player - Colombia

Colombia vs Guatemala history

These two teams have met five times. The statistics are in favor of Colombia, which has been victorious on two occasions, while Guatemala has won on one occasion, leaving a balance of two draws.

The last time they met was in 2013, specifically on February 7. There, Colombia emerged victorious with a resounding 4-1.

Guatemala

Guatemala is still trying to build confidence in its new players in the squad. Precisely, it was the Mexican who arrived to fulfill this task and will be the one leading the team in this cycle, in order to achieve the desired renewal.

Colombia

Colombia officially starts a new process. Now coached by Nestor Lorenzo, the tricolor must take it very calmly in view of the upcoming competitions, taking into account the failure to qualify for the World Cup. The objective is clear: they must win to get off on the right foot in the era of their new coach.

The match will be played at Red Bull Arena

The Colombia vs Guatemala match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, located in the city of New Jersey, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 25,189 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Colombia vs Guatemala Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
