Slovakia vs Belarus: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Serie A 2022

Tune in here Slovakia vs Belarus Live Score in Serie A 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Slovakia vs Belarus match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Slovakia vs Belarus match for Serie A 2022?
This is the start time of the game Slovakia vs Belarus of September 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Slovakia vs Belarus
On three occasions in the last 10 years they have met on three occasions with the Slovakians winning twice and losing once.
Belarus 0-1 Slovakia, UEFA Nations League 2022
Slovakia 0-1 Belarus, UEFA Euro 2015 Qualifiers
Belarus 1-3 Slovakia, Euro 2014 Qualifiers
Key Player Belarus
The only Belarus player to score a goal in the first four matches is Vladislav Malkevich, who will try to repeat the dose this Sunday in the quest for a win away from home.
Key player Slovakia
Tomas Suslov, the Eredivisie Groningen striker is the player to watch due to his talent and that he plays in a league as in the Netherlands that is demanding and where he has become accustomed to contribute several goals.
Last lineup Belarus
12 Pavel Pavlyuchenko, 4 Ruslan Khadarkevich, 6 Syarhey Palitsevich, 2 Kirill Pechenin, 8 Gleb Shevchenko, 3 Valeri Bocherov, 14 Evgeni Yablonski, 9 Max Ebong, 5 Vladislav Malkevich, 10 Ivan Bakhar, 21 Vladislav Klimovich.
Last lineup Slovakia
1 Marek Rodak, 4 Martin Valjent, 15 Norbert Gyömber, 14 Juraj Chvatal, 2 Peter Pekarik, 21 Matus Bero, 13 Patrik Hrosovsky, 17 Lukas Haraslin, 19 Juraj Kucka, 8 Ondrej Duda, 10 Albert Rusnák.
Belarus: to close in the best possible way
It is important to remember that Belarus is at the bottom of the section and at risk of falling to the D category, which is why they will have to go all out in search of a win to try to finish this section in the best possible way, where the results have not been ideal.
Slovakia: taking advantage of home advantage
In order to finish this group stage in a good way, Slovakia will be looking for a home win after last Thursday's game against Azerbaijan, remembering that they are still looking for promotion to the next division in case some results are combined in the last matchday.
The Kick-off
The Slovakia vs Belarus match will be played at the TSC Arena Stadium, in Topola, Slovakia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
