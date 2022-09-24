Wales vs Poland: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in UEFA Nations League 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Wales vs Poland Live Score in UEFA Nations League 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wales vs Poland match for the UEFA Nations League 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is Wales vs Poland match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Wales vs Poland of September 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games Wales vs Poland
The two teams have met four times in this new millennium and the Polish team has dominated with four victories in the four meetings in which they have faced each other.
Poland 2-1 Wales, UEFA Nations League 2022
Poland 1-0 Wales, Friendly Match 2009
Poland 1-0 Wales, UEFA Qualifiers 2005
Wales 2-3 Poland, UEFA Qualifiers 2004
Key Player Poland
Attention with what Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski can do, who is on fire with his club and will try to do the same with the national team less than two months before the World Cup starts.
Key player Wales
There is no doubt that Gareth Bale, even though he is not going through a good moment of regularity with his LAFC team in the MLS, every time he puts on the national team jersey he performs on the field and is expected to do it once again.
Last lineup Poland
1 Wojciech Szczesny, 15 Kamil Glik, 5 Jakub Kiwior, 3 Mateusz Wieteska, 10 Nicola Zalewski, 2 Matthew Cash, 8 Karol Linetty, 19 Sebastian Szymanski, 17 Szymon Zurkowski, 9 Robert Lewandowski, 20 Piotr Zielinski.
Last lineup Wales
1 Wayne Hennessey, 6 Joe Rodon, 4 Ben Davies, 5 Chris Mepham, 23 Wes Burns, 22 Sorba Thomas, 15 Ethan Ampadu, 8 Harry Wilson, 16 Matthew Smith, 20 Daniel James, 9 Brennan Johnson.
Poland: rescue the win
The same has been the case of Poland, although they have not had the ability to retain advantages and have paid for it, however, they will be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it is worth remembering that they will be Mexico's first opponent, so we will have to keep an eye on the performance they can have for this commitment.
Wales: to go away with a victory
In what could be their last match before the World Cup, Wales will try to say goodbye to their people with a victory despite not fighting for the first place, although in previous matches they have put up a fight, but they have not been able to get the three points.
The Kick-off
The Wales vs Poland match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, Wales. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Nations League 2022: Wales vs Poland!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.