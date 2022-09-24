Austria vs Croatia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Austria vs Croatia match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Austria vs Croatia match on september 25th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV, VIX and Fox Soccer
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star+
Key player Croatia
Luka Modric | The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder is one of the stars of the Croatian national team. With his intelligence to go forward and assist the strikers, Modric will be a player to watch out for in this match.
Key player Austria
Marko Arnautovic | The Bologna striker is one of the Austrian national team's key players and is the leader in the offense. Last season, the striker participated in 34 games where he had 15 goals and 3 assists. And in this current Serie A season with 6 goals and 1 assist, so it is expected that his game will be important for the Austrian team.
Last lineup Croatia
Livanović; Juranović, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozović, Kovacić, Modrić; Pasalić, Perisić, Kramarić.
Last lineup Austria
Pentz, Schlager X, Seiwald, Arnautovic, Alaba, Sabitzer, Weimann, Lienhart, Trimmel, Wober, Onisiwo.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for Austria vs. Croatia will be Artur Dias; Rui Tavares, first line; Paulo Soares, second line; Gustavo Correia, fourth assistant.
Croatia: Maintain first place in the group
On the other hand, the Croatian national team led by Zlatko Dalić has had a very good participation in this UEFA Nations League. The Croatians have found the formula to play good soccer and are the leaders of their group with 10 points, leaving behind teams like Denmark, France, and tonight's opponent, Austria. The Croatian team has a record of three wins, one draw and one loss, curiously, the loss was against the Austrians. In their most recent game, Croatia claimed a 2-1 victory over Denmark who had found the equalizer at 77', but two minutes later, Croatia regained the lead to seal the win.
Austria: Last place in group
The Austrian national team, coached by Ralf Ragnick, has had a rather irregular participation in this UEFA Nations League and remains in the penultimate place in its group with four points, with only one win, one draw and three defeats. Austria lost their most recent match against the world champion team: France, by a score of 2-0 with goals by Mbappé and Giroud at 56' and 65' respectively. The Austrians were unable to react and find the goal that would bring them closer on the scoreboard. Ragnick's charges will not be present at the World Cup in Qatar, however, they want to finish this Nations League tournament on a high note.
Matchday 6
The soccer recess of local leagues around the world continues, but the countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun, and many teams around the world are having preparation matches in their confederations, as is the case of UEFA. This afternoon the last day of the UEFA Nations League will be played and Austria and Croatia, who share group A in this competition, will face each other in a very attractive clash.
The match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium
This matchday 6 match between Austria and Croatia will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium, in the city of Vienna, Austria. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (CDMX).
