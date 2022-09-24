Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan live?
What time is Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan in the UEFA Nations League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Player to watch in Kazakhstan
One of the most outstanding players in Kazakhstan is Abat Aymbetov, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for Astana of Kazakhstan and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League he has played five matches, in which he has provided one assist and scored three goals against Azerbaijan twice and Belarus.
Player to watch in Azerbaijan
Renat Dadashov is a strong player in his league and this is demonstrated by the figures scoring three goals and one assist in the eight games he has played with Grasshoppers, with his national team he has scored 9 goals, the last one in his most recent game ;
How does Azerbaijan arrive?
Azerbaijan did not get off to a good start in the UEFA Nations League group stage by going three games without a win in a row, losing to Kazakhstan and Slovakia, and drawing 0-0 with Belarus, although two consecutive wins against Belarus and at home to Slovakia means they will remain in League B for next season; a, and a goalless draw against Belarus, although two consecutive wins against Belarus and at home to Slovakia means they will remain in League B for the next edition as they are in second place with seven points;
How does Kazakhstan arrive?
Kazakhstan defeated Azerbaijan 2-0 in their first match and then pulled off a surprise by defeating Slovakia. They then drew with Belarus, managed to beat Slovakia again and in the most recent match they beat Belarus by the narrowest of margins by 2-1. They have secured the first place with 13 points, six ahead of the second, so that next season they will be playing in the B League.
Background
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have met ten times in history, with Kazakhstan winning five times, while Azerbaijan has won two meetings. On the other hand, three duels have ended in a draw. The last time these teams met was in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022 in a match that Kazakhstan won at home, precisely this team has won in the last three meetings;
Venue: The match will be played at the Dalga Arena, located in Baku, which was inaugurated in 2011 and has a capacity for 6500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Azerbaijan & aacute; n & nbsp; vs Kazakhstan & aacute; n will meet in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, both are drawn in Group 3 of League C along with Slovakia and Belarus & nbsp;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Azerbaijan vs Kazakhstan in the UEFA Nations League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
