Denmark vs France: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

How to watch Denmark vs France live?
What time is the Denmark vs France match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Player to watch in France
The PSG striker is one of the great references of the team and arrives in one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Ligue 1 championship and having a good year in the UEFA Champions League, Mbappé will try to put France among the best teams in the world in Qatar 2022 and fight to be world champion again. With PSG he has 10 goals, so it is expected that his participation will be essential for France and more after the absence of Karin Benzema, who is injured. He scored in the last match against Austria;
Player to watch in Denmark
In Denmark, the presence of Christian Eriksen stands out. The 30-year-old midfielder who plays for Manchester United is one of the main figures of the Danish team; his experience and quality make him the most dangerous and active man. In addition, he scored in the last match against Croatia but did not avoid the defeat;
How does France arrive?
The reigning champions will not be able to defend the UEFA Nations League title, as they no longer have a chance to qualify for the Playoffs for the title, and could even be relegated to League B, although it depends on themselves. They have won only one of the last four matches they have played and it was precisely the most recent one against Austria, the team with which they are playing for relegation;
How does Denmark arrive?
The Danish National Team after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has won three matches in this UEFA Nations League with two victories over Austria and a win over France, while they lost twice against Croatia. They are currently second in the group with 9 points, are assured of retaining their place in the group and with a win they could qualify for the Playoffs, although it depends on what the Croatians do;
Background
There have been 17 meetings between Denmark and France, with the French team winning on eight occasions, while Denmark has won on seven occasions. The other two duels ended in a draw. The last time these teams met was in June 2022 in a match won by the Danish team by 1-2 with a goal by Cornelius just two minutes before the end of the match;
Venue: The match will be played at the Parken Stadium, located in the city of Copenhagen, a stadium inaugurated in 1992 with a capacity of 42,305 spectators.
Preview of the match
Denmark and France meet in the last round of the UEFA Nations League, both teams are in Group 1 of the A League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Denmark vs France in the UEFA Nations League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.