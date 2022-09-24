Chivas vs America: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Game 2022
What time is America vs Chivas match for Friendly Game 2022?

This is the start time of the game America vs Chivas of September 25th in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 3:30 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 3:30 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 4:30 PM on TUDN

Spain: 10:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 3:30 PM on TUDN

Paraguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 3:30 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Last games America vs Chivas

The balance between these two teams has been very even in Liga MX games where each club has two wins in exchange for two draws, remembering that last Saturday with goals from Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas they got the win; while for Chivas Chicote Calderón scored the equalizer.

América 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2022

Chivas 0-0 Club América, Clausura 2022

Club América 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021

Chivas 0-2 Club América, Clausura 2021

Club América 1-2 Chivas, Apertura 2020

Chivas 1-0 Club América, Apertura 2020

Key Player Chivas

After a serious injury, Jesús Molina is slowly returning to the fields to be active and already had minutes in the midweek friendly that they lost to Nashville, remembering that in recent years he has been a vital part of the red and white midfield.
Key player America

With the absence of Guillermo Ochoa, who is on the Mexican National Team, Óscar Jiménez is a good goalkeeper and this was reflected in midweek when he made at least two dangerous saves. The goalkeeper himself commented that he does not see himself as a substitute and continues to fight every day for the starting lineup.

"I have always said that I don't feel like a substitute or bench, what I can say is that I continue to look for opportunities, so that it doesn't stay with me, I don't know what happens next, but I am very aware that every game I play, I must do well, I must see myself as a starter, whoever is put in has to do better than the one who plays, the opportunities are few, I want to do my best to show that I am ready for an opportunity," he said.

Last lineup Chivas

27 José Rangel, 21 Hiram Mier, 49 Gilberto García, 16 Miguel Ponce, 2 Alan Mozo, 6 Pável Pérez, 28 Fernando González, 5 Jesús Molina, 9 Ángel Zaldívar, 26 Cristian Calderón, 19 Jesús Angulo.
Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 259 Miguel Ángel Vázquez Bustelo, 193 Jorge Gómez, 26 Salvador Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 24 Federico Viñas, 6 Jonathan dos Santos, 201 Sebastián Martínez, 9 Roger Martínez, 7 Brian Rodríguez, 25 Jürgen Damm.
Chivas: to take revenge

After losing three consecutive games to Tigres, América and Cincinnati in midweek in the Leagues Cup, this is a good opportunity for Chivas to gain revenge and regain confidence as they look to close the Apertura 2022 on a high note and secure a home playoff game. Last week they lost to the Águilas and this is a good opportunity for them to pay for their losses.
America: keep flying high

Despite losing in midweek against Nashville in the Leagues Cup 2022 in a penalty shootout, Fernando Ortiz's team, the Águilas del América, have shown that they have heart and know how to overcome adversity in the best possible way. El Tano will take the opportunity to continue to see players who have had very little activity in Liga MX, such as Jonathan dos Santos, Miguel Layún and Jürgen Damm, who scored a goal in midweek.
The Kick-off

The America vs Chivas match will be played at the Bobby Dodd Stadium, in Atlanta, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game 2022: America vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
