Chivas vs America: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Game 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Chivas Live Score in Friendly Game 2022
What time is America vs Chivas match for Friendly Game 2022?
Argentina: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 4:30 PM on TUDN
Spain: 10:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 3:30 PM on TUDN
Paraguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Last games America vs Chivas
América 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2022
Chivas 0-0 Club América, Clausura 2022
Club América 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021
Chivas 0-2 Club América, Clausura 2021
Club América 1-2 Chivas, Apertura 2020
Chivas 1-0 Club América, Apertura 2020
Key Player Chivas
Key player America
"I have always said that I don't feel like a substitute or bench, what I can say is that I continue to look for opportunities, so that it doesn't stay with me, I don't know what happens next, but I am very aware that every game I play, I must do well, I must see myself as a starter, whoever is put in has to do better than the one who plays, the opportunities are few, I want to do my best to show that I am ready for an opportunity," he said.