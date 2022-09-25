Netherlands vs Belgium: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Netherlands vs Belgium match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Netherlands vs Belgium of September 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Belgium Last Lineup
Belgium's last match line-up:
Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne.
Netherlands Last Lineup
The line-up of the last game of the Netherlands:
Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Jurriën Timber, Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Cody Gakpo, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Memphis Depay, and Steven Bergwijn.
Belgium Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Belgium's offense. We start with Yannick Carrasco (#11), he is one of the best players who plays for Atlético de Madrid and in the first division of Spain he has scored a goal in 6 games. The midfielder is very important for the team and it is very likely that he will score a goal. The next player is Eden Hazard (#10), he plays for Real Madrid and will be important to create dangerous plays for Belgium. Finally, Kevin De Bruyne (#7) had an amazing season in England with Manchester City, he has scored a goal and 6 assists. The 31-year-old midfielder will be responsible for distributing the ball all over the pitch and it is very likely that he will score a goal.
Belgium in the tournament
Like the Netherlands, Belgium is in Group 4 of League A in the UEFA Nations League. At the moment they are the second place in the group and if they want to steal the first position from the Netherlands they will have to win the match. The last match of the Belgium national team was on September 22, 2022, they played against Wales, the match ended in a victory for Belgium 2-1 at the King Baudouin Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Netherlands players to watch
The next three players are considered key to the Netherlands' offensive and defensive attack. First Memphis Depay (#10) is a player for FC Barcelona, he plays in the forward position and is the highest scorer for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League with 3 goals in 4 games. It is very likely that we will see him scoring a goal in the game. Next up is Frenkie de Jong (#21), he plays as a midfielder for FC Barcelona and in LaLiga de España he has scored a goal in 6 games. He will be very key in midfield to form dangerous plays and maintain control of the ball. Lastly, Virgil van Dijk (#4) plays as a defender for Liverpool, in the Premier League he has scored a goal in 6 games.
Netherlands in the tournament
The Netherlands is in group 4 of League A in the UEFA Nations League, it will have to face Poland, Wales and Belgium in the group stage. All these games will be very even, so the Netherlands will have to come out concentrated so as not to lose any of them. The last match for the Netherlands team was on September 22, 2022, they played their fifth UEFA Nations League match against Poland and the Netherlands won 2-0 at PGE Narodowy. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
UEFA Nations League
Also known as the League of Nations, it is an official international championship played between UEFA's national teams. It is endorsed by FIFA and takes place every two years. The last champion was France, on October 10, 2021 they faced Spain and the French team ended up winning 2-1.
The stadium
The Johan Cruijff Arena is located in the city of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It will host this match and has a capacity of 54,990 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 14, 1996, cost 140 million euros and is currently the home of Ajax Amsterdam of the Eredivisie.