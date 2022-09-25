Atletico Tucuman vs Estudiantes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atlético Tucumán vs Estudiantes live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental José Fierro Stadium.
How to watch Atlético Tucuman vs Estudiantes Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Atlético Tucumán vs Estudiantes live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Atlético Tucuman vs Estudiantes match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Atlético Tucumán vs Estudiantes of September 25th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Televisión Pública, ESPN Argentina, Star+ and ViX.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star+
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+
Spain: 1:30 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX

Key player - Estudiantes

The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes. The 37-year-old experienced striker is not only an insignia for the club, but also its top scorer so far this season. In his return, the Argentine has scored 17 goals.

Key player - Atlético Tucuman

The presence of Ramiro Carrera stands out in Atlético Tucumán. The 28-year-old midfielder is the team's top scorer so far this season with seven goals, being so far, one goal away from his best goal scorer record, which he achieved in the previous season.

Atlético Tucuman vs Estudiantes history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other in the first division, we count 13 matches. The statistics are in favor of Estudiantes, which has won seven times, while Atlético Tucumán has won two, leaving a balance of four draws.

Estudiantes

Estudiantes comes to this match with the need to get up after the defeat suffered the previous day against Defensa y Justicia, in order to recover the points lost at home and the confidence in the work they have been doing.

Atlético Tucuman

Atlético Tucumán does not lose sight of the fight for the title and, after Boca's victory, is obliged to win in order to maintain its position as the sole leader of the tournament. Lucas Pusineri's team knows the responsibility they have, taking into account that they have done an exceptional job so far to miss the chance to win a championship.

The match will be played at the Monumental José Fierro Stadium

The Atlético Tucumán vs Estudiantes match will be played at the Estadio Monumental José Fierro, located in the city of Tucumán, in Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 40,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Atlético Tucumán vs Estudiantes Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
