Atletico Tucuman vs Estudiantes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

What time is Atlético Tucuman vs Estudiantes match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN Premium, Televisión Pública, ESPN Argentina, Star+ and ViX.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star+
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+
Spain: 1:30 AM (September 26)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star+ and ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and ViX
Key player - Estudiantes
The presence of Mauro Boselli stands out in Estudiantes. The 37-year-old experienced striker is not only an insignia for the club, but also its top scorer so far this season. In his return, the Argentine has scored 17 goals.
Key player - Atlético Tucuman
The presence of Ramiro Carrera stands out in Atlético Tucumán. The 28-year-old midfielder is the team's top scorer so far this season with seven goals, being so far, one goal away from his best goal scorer record, which he achieved in the previous season.
Atlético Tucuman vs Estudiantes history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other in the first division, we count 13 matches. The statistics are in favor of Estudiantes, which has won seven times, while Atlético Tucumán has won two, leaving a balance of four draws.
Estudiantes
Estudiantes comes to this match with the need to get up after the defeat suffered the previous day against Defensa y Justicia, in order to recover the points lost at home and the confidence in the work they have been doing.
Atlético Tucuman
Atlético Tucumán does not lose sight of the fight for the title and, after Boca's victory, is obliged to win in order to maintain its position as the sole leader of the tournament. Lucas Pusineri's team knows the responsibility they have, taking into account that they have done an exceptional job so far to miss the chance to win a championship.