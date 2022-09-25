Gibraltar vs Georgia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Nations League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a must see player!
The Georgia striker is one of the team's great references, he belongs to the Napoli Italian Calcio club. Khvicha is one of the revelation players in Serie A and arrives with 3 goals and 2 assists in the UEFA Nations League, being the leading scorer in League C. In addition to this, he is one of the new promises of Georgian football and he seeks to be one of the referents of the offense so that his team seeks to obtain important results and get a place in UEFA League B. He currently has 4 goals and 3 assists in 9 games played with the Italian team.
How does Georgia arrive?
The Georgia team begins a new football process after being out of the way towards the 2022 World Cup in the first round of the UEFA qualifiers, after sharing a group with Spain, Sweden, Greece and Kosovo. Georgia starts as one of the favorite teams to be promoted from the league within group 4 of League C. The most important thing for Georgia is to show football growth and gradually measure up to better rivals. Georgia is one of the 4 teams to be promoted to League B along with Greece, Kazakhstan and Turkey. Likewise, they will have the opportunity to fight later for a place in EURO 2024. At the moment the team is undefeated with 4 wins and 1 draw for a total of 13 points, the duel against Gibraltar will serve for them to finish undefeated and they can finish at the top of League C.
Liam Walker, a must see player!
The forward from Gibraltar is one of the great figures of his country, he plays for Lincoln FC of the first division of his country. Walker is one of the few scorers for his team in the UEFA Nations League, however he remains one of Gibraltar's offensive leaders. With his team he has scored 1 goal in 5 games played. Walker will need to improve his connection of Filip Krastev and Valentin Antov to form an imposing forward for his rivals.
How does Gibraltar get here?
The Gibraltar team comes to this duel after being left out of any possibility of qualifying for the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League C and relegation to League D. This season they have achieved 1 point, after 4 losses and 1 draw. Gibraltar starts a new World Cup cycle with a view to being able to sneak into EURO 2024 and aspire for a place in the 2026 World Cup. Some players who stand out in their squad are Liam Walker, Roy Chipolina, Dayle Coleing and Bernardo Lopes. In their last game, they lost a visit to Bulgaria by a score of 5 to 1. Gibraltar will face the relegation playoffs to fight to stay in League C.
Where's the game?
The Victoria Stadium located in the city of Gibraltar will host this duel between two teams that seek to close the group stage of the UEFA Nations League C 2022.2023 in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 5,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1949.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Gibraltar vs Georgia match live, corresponding to Date 6 of the UEFA Nations League 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Victoria Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.