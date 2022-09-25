Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina live, as well as the latest information from Stadionul Rapid-Giulești Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina?
This is the kickoff time for the Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina match on September 26, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Halil Umut Meler - TUR
Assistant Referees: Cevdet Komurcuoglu - TUR and Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan - TUR
Fourth official: Yasar Kemal Ugurlu - TUR
VAR: Mete Kalkavan - TUR
AVAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen - TUR
Assistant Referees: Cevdet Komurcuoglu - TUR and Ibrahim Çaglar Uyarcan - TUR
Fourth official: Yasar Kemal Ugurlu - TUR
VAR: Mete Kalkavan - TUR
AVAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen - TUR
Key player in Bosnia Herzegovina
One of the players to take into account in Bosnia Herzegovina is Edin Dzeko, the 36-year-old center forward is currently playing for Inter Milan of Italy and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, he has played five games, in which he has two assists and two goals, these against Finland on two occasions.
Key player in Romania
One of the most outstanding players in Romania is Nicosur Bancu, the 30-year-old central defender is currently playing for CS Universitatea Craiova of Romania and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played four games, in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against Finland.
History Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina
In total, both teams have met five times, the record is dominated by Romania with three victories, there have been no draws and Bosnia Herzegovina has won two matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Romania with nine goals to Bosnia Herzegovina's three.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Romania with nine goals to Bosnia Herzegovina's three.
Actuality - Bosnia Herzegovina
Bosnia Herzegovina is going through a good moment talking about the Nations League 2022-2023, because after playing a total of five matches, it is placed in the number one position in the standings of Group 3 of League B with 11 points, this after winning three matches, drawing two and not losing any, it has also scored seven goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +3.
Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia Herzegovina
- Last three matches
Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia Herzegovina
Bosnia Herzegovina 3-2 Finland
Bosnia Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro
Actuality - Romania
Romania throughout the 2022-2023 Nations League has had a bad performance, because after playing five games, it is located in the fourth position in the standings of group 3 of League B with four points, this was achieved after winning one game, drawing one and losing three, it also has a goal difference of -5, this after scoring two goals and conceding seven.
Romania 1-0 Finland
- Last three matches
Romania 1-0 Finland
Romania 0-3 Montenegro
Finland 1-1 Romania
The match will be played at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulești Stadium
The match between Romania and Bosnia Herzegovina will take place at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulești Stadium in the city of Bucharest (Romania), said stadium is where the Fotbal Club Rapid Bucaresti 1923 and sometimes the Romanian National Football Team play their home matches, it was built in 2019 and has a capacity of approximately 14,050 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Romania vs Bosnia Herzegovina, valid for matchday six of the League B group 3 of the Nations League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.