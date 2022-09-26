England vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch England vs Germany online and live stream
England vs Germany can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is England vs Germany UEFA Nations League Matchday 6?
Argentina: 15:45
Uruguay: 15:45
Brazil: 15:45
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Germany's Statement
"The atmosphere in the team after defeat against Hungary. "You can tell everyone was upset. We had planned better, that was not what we could do. It was their worst first-half performance in the last 14 games. It was much better in the second half, but we only created one scoring chance. It must also be said that Hungary also defended excellently and took their chances.""I am often in England and I think the Premier League is the best league in the world. The squad is outstanding. They have been playing a lot and it shows. You can feel that the team is not quite fresh. They are a great team against whom we are going to have a tough time. We have to have a top day to get through.
England Statement
"The war cycle with the media, the love - we're somewhere in the middle of that, it's an experience that at some point I knew would probably come with this job, so I have to embrace it."
"Look, I'm the manager. The results have not been at the level that we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in soccer, that would be the case."
"Of course with the national team that noise is going to be louder and more widespread, I understand that."
"I'm not hiding, we're not enjoying it, but we have to keep doing things right every day to keep improving."
"I think I'm the right person to take the team to the tournament. I think it's more stable like this, no doubt."
"I don't think (the) performance (against Italy) was far off and I know it's going to generate jeers just because we're on the back of a losing streak.
"But I have to separate the summer and the circumstances around the summer from (this game)."
"In the past we've had spells of friendlies or whatever the games are and then we've gone to tournaments and that's the first time we've faced high-level opposition and it's hit us in the face quite often.
"Now we know the level, now we know what we need to improve and we'll be better positioned for that having had the quality of games we've had."
