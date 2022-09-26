England vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Where and how to watch England vs Germany online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

England vs Germany can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is England vs Germany UEFA Nations League Matchday 6?

This is the kickoff time for the England vs Germany match on September 26, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15:45

Uruguay: 15:45

Brazil: 15:45

Chile: 2:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

Germany's Statement

Hansi Flick also spoke ahead of the match: "Of course the match is something very special. It's an absolute classic in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. The team is looking forward to tomorrow.

"The atmosphere in the team after defeat against Hungary. "You can tell everyone was upset. We had planned better, that was not what we could do. It was their worst first-half performance in the last 14 games. It was much better in the second half, but we only created one scoring chance. It must also be said that Hungary also defended excellently and took their chances."

"I am often in England and I think the Premier League is the best league in the world. The squad is outstanding. They have been playing a lot and it shows. You can feel that the team is not quite fresh. They are a great team against whom we are going to have a tough time. We have to have a top day to get through.
England Statement

Gareth Southgate spoke ahead of this match: "Sadly, I'm 50 now, I've been in soccer for 30 years and I've been to 12 tournaments one way or another, working with these guys, scouting, this will be my seventh as a player or a coach, so I've seen pretty much everything."

"The war cycle with the media, the love - we're somewhere in the middle of that, it's an experience that at some point I knew would probably come with this job, so I have to embrace it."

"Look, I'm the manager. The results have not been at the level that we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in soccer, that would be the case."

"Of course with the national team that noise is going to be louder and more widespread, I understand that."

"I'm not hiding, we're not enjoying it, but we have to keep doing things right every day to keep improving."  

"I think I'm the right person to take the team to the tournament. I think it's more stable like this, no doubt."

"I don't think (the) performance (against Italy) was far off and I know it's going to generate jeers just because we're on the back of a losing streak.

"But I have to separate the summer and the circumstances around the summer from (this game)."

"In the past we've had spells of friendlies or whatever the games are and then we've gone to tournaments and that's the first time we've faced high-level opposition and it's hit us in the face quite often.

"Now we know the level, now we know what we need to improve and we'll be better positioned for that having had the quality of games we've had."

How is Germany coming along?

Germany didn't have a good fifth matchday either, they come into this game after losing to Hungary by the minimum, so they will be looking to add an important victory.

How are England coming in?

England has not had a good group stage and comes to this match in last place after losing to Italy by the minimum.

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The England vs Germany match will be played at Wembley Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 90,000 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Nations League match: England vs Germany Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
