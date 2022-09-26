Montenegro vs Finland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Montenegro vs Finland live stream, as well as the latest information from the Pod Goricom Stadium.
How to watch Montenegro vs Finland Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Montenegro vs Finland live on TV, your option is: Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to watch directly stream it: Fubo Sports Network and ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Montenegro vs Finland match for UEFA Nations League?

This is the start time of the game Montenegro vs Finland of September 26th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM en Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +

Squad List - Finland

Squad List - Montenegro

Montenegro vs Finland history

The two teams have only met once before, when they met on June 7 in the second round of the UEFA Nations League, which ended in a 2-0 win for the Finns with goals from Joel Pohjannpalo.

Finland

Finland comes to this match preceded by a one-goal draw against Romania, which left them without any chance of fighting for promotion to the UEFA Nations League A. The team's concern in this match is that they still have a chance of relegation to League C, so they must win to stay in the category.

Montenegro

Montenegro is coming from a narrow defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which made them give up their chances of promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League. Despite not having a chance, Miodrag Radulović's team does not mind if they manage to get the second place, taking into account the teams they faced in this group.

The match will be played at the Pod Goricom Stadium

The match Montenegro vs Finland will be played in The match will be played at the Pod Goricom Stadium, located in the city of Podgorica, in Montenegro. This venue, inaugurated in 1945, has a capacity for 15,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Nations League match: Montenegro vs Finland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
