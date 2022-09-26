Montenegro vs Finland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Montenegro vs Finland Live Score!
How to watch Montenegro vs Finland Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Fubo Sports Network and ViX
What time is Montenegro vs Finland match for UEFA Nations League?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM en Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Montenegro vs Finland history
The two teams have only met once before, when they met on June 7 in the second round of the UEFA Nations League, which ended in a 2-0 win for the Finns with goals from Joel Pohjannpalo.
Finland
Finland comes to this match preceded by a one-goal draw against Romania, which left them without any chance of fighting for promotion to the UEFA Nations League A. The team's concern in this match is that they still have a chance of relegation to League C, so they must win to stay in the category.
Montenegro
Montenegro is coming from a narrow defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which made them give up their chances of promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League. Despite not having a chance, Miodrag Radulović's team does not mind if they manage to get the second place, taking into account the teams they faced in this group.