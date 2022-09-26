Hungary vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hungary vs Italy match for the UEFA Nations League.
What time is the Hungary vs Italy match for UEFA Nations League 2022?
This is the start time of the game Hungary vs Italy of September 26th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo Sports Network.
Spain: 8:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Last line-up of Italy
Italy's last match line-up:
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Rafael Tolói, Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella, Jorginho, Federico Dimarco, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
Last line-up of Hungary
Hungary's last match line-up:
Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Adam Lang, Adam Nagy, András Schäfer, Milos Kerkez, Attila Fiola, Ádám Szalai, Dominik Szoboszlai and Dániel Gazdag.
Italy players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Italy's offensive and defensive attack. First Nicolò Barella (#23) is an Inter Milan player who plays in the midfield position and in the regular season in Serie A he has scored 2 goals and 2 assists. He will be very key in midfield to form dangerous plays and maintain control of the ball. Next up is Giacomo Raspadori (#10), he plays as an attacker for Napoli, in Serie A he has scored 1 goal in 6 games. He is a player with a lot of experience and it will be important to be able to defeat Argentina. It is likely that either of those two players could score in the game against Hungary. Finally, Gianluigi Donnarumma (#50) the 23-year-old who plays goalkeeper. With his young age he has managed to start for Paris Saint-Germain, in the French Ligue 1 he ended up playing 17 games as a starter leaving 16 goals against and could become the starting goalkeeper for Italy.
Italy in the tournament
Like the Netherlands, Belgium is in Group 4 of League A in the UEFA Nations League. At the moment they are second in the group and if they want to steal first place from Hungary they will have to win the match. The last match of the Italian national team was on September 23, 2022, they played against England, the match ended in a victory for Italy 1-0 at Giuseppe Meazza. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Hungary Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Hungary's offensive and defensive attack. First Ádám Szalai (#9) is a player for FC Basel, he plays in the forward position and is Hungary's top scorer in the UEFA Nations League with 2 goals in 5 games. It is very likely that we will see him scoring a goal in the game. Next up is Dániel Gazdag (#16), he plays as a midfielder for the Philadelphia Union and in MLS he has scored 19 goals and 6 assists in 32 games. He will be very key in midfield to form dangerous plays and maintain control of the ball. Lastly, Dominik Szoboszlai (#10) plays as a midfielder for RB Leipzig, in the Bundesliga he has managed a goal and an assist in 5 games.
Hungary in the tournament
Hungary is in group 3 of League A in the UEFA Nations League, it will have to face Germany, England and Italy in the group stage. All these games will be very even, so Hungary will have to come out concentrated so as not to lose any of them. The last match of the Hungarian national team was on September 23, 2022, they played their fifth game of the UEFA Nations League against Germany and lost 1-0 at the Red Bull Arena. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
UEFA Nations League
Also known as the League of Nations, it is an official international championship played between UEFA's national teams. It is endorsed by FIFA and takes place every two years. The last champion was France, on October 10, 2021 they faced Spain and the French team ended up winning 2-1.
The stadium
The Puskás Aréna is located in the city of Budapest, Hungary. It will host this match and has a capacity of 67,215 spectators. It was inaugurated on November 15, 2019, cost 140 million euros and is currently the home of the Hungarian national team.