Greece vs Northern Ireland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

Do not miss a detail of the match Greece - Northern Ireland with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
What time is Greece vs Northern Ireland match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Greece vs Northern Island match on september 27th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV and VIX
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star+
Key player Northern Ireland
Milot Rashica| Ireland's star striker. Rashica plays as a center forward and has been a key player for his national team and has proven to be a factor in the offensive line.
Key player Greece
Anastasios Bakasetas | In Greece, the presence of this 29-year-old player who plays for Trabzonspor of Turkey stands out. Bakasetas is the top scorer of the Greek team in the current edition of the UEFA Nations League with three goals so far.
Last lineup Northern Ireland
Peacock-Farrell, Bradley, Lewis, Flanagan, J. Evans, Saville, S. Davis, C. Evans, D. Charles, McNair, Magennis.
Last lineup Greece
Odisseas Vlachodimos, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, George Baldock, Kostas Tsimikas, Anastasios Bakasetas, Manolis Siopis, Dimitris Kourbelis, Giorgos Masouras, Anastasios Douvikas, Dimitris Pelkas.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Greece vs Northern Ireland will be Filip Glova; Peter Bednar first line; Daniel Polacek, second line; AMichal Ocenáš, fourth assistant.
Northern Ireland: A surprise
On the other hand, the Northern Ireland team led by Ian Baraclough, has had a rather irregular participation in this UEFA Nations League and remains in the penultimate place in its group with five points, the same as Cyprus and only one point behind Kosovo. The Irish have only one win, two draws and two defeats. The goal difference is favorable when compared to that of the Cypriot team; this could be key to the outcome of this group. In their most recent match, the Northern Irish managed to come from behind against Kosovo in the last minutes of the match to get their first win of the tournament. The Northern Ireland team came from behind thanks to a goal by Whyte in the 82nd minute and, in stoppage time, Magennis scored the final 2-1.
Greece: Leader and promotion
The Greek national team, led by Gustavo Poyet, nobody moves them from the first place even if they lose this match. The Greeks are in the first position of this group J of the C League. After having played 5 matches in which they accumulated 12 points and won 4 times, the Greek team was promoted to League B for the next edition of the Nations League. Despite the fact that they did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, the performance of the Greek team was very good with 7 goals scored and only one goal conceded, which was precisely in the last match. Greece had been superior to all their group rivals, with the exception of Cyprus, who gave them a surprise on matchday 5 after defeating them and ending their winning streak thanks to a solitary goal by Tzionis in the 18th minute. Greece found the equalizer, however, the VAR annulled it and that is how the Greeks lost their undefeated record.
Matchday 6
The soccer recess of local leagues around the world continues, but the countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun, and many teams around the world are having preparation matches in their confederations, as is the case of UEFA. This afternoon, the last day of the UEFA Nations League will be played and Greece and Northern Ireland, who share Group J in this competition, will face each other in a very attractive match.
The match will be played at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium
The Greece vs. Northern Ireland match will be played at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium, in Athens, Greece. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
