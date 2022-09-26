South Korea vs Cameroon: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Where and how to watch South Korea vs Cameroon?
What time is South Korea vs Cameroon?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch in Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar, forward of 30 years old, is a current player of Al-Nassr, last season he finished with 23 games played, 8 goals scored and 4 assists, he is the captain of the national team of Cameroon with whom he has 84 games as a starter and 33 goals.
Jugador a seguir en Corea del Sur
Heung Min-Son is the Korean star who plays for Tottenham Hotspur. The 29-year-old striker scored 23 goals and made seven assists in the last Premier League season in which he played 35 of 38 games and was the top scorer of the season. This player is the captain of the national team and has already scored three goals and one assist this season. In the last game he scored a great free kick goal.
How does Cameroon arrive?
The national team of Cameroon achieved the qualification to the World Cup in Qatar by winning in the play-off against Equatorial Guinea. They are currently leading the African Cup qualification group with a 1-0 win over Burundi. In their most recent match, they were defeated in a friendly in Uzbekistan.
How does South Korea arrive?
The Asian team has qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November. Precisely, their last qualifying matches were against Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Iran and United Arab Emirates. They achieved victories against four of these teams except for Iran, with whom they lost 1-0. Afterwards, they played several friendlies in which they beat Chile and Egypt, drew against Paraguay and were beaten by Brazil. They also played the EAFF in Asia where they finished second with six points. In their last match they drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in a friendly.
Background
Four meetings between South Korea and Cameroon resulted in two victories for the African team, with the other two matches ending in draws. All the meetings between these two teams have been friendly matches. The last time these two teams met was in 2001, when they played to a goalless draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the Seoul World Cup stadium, which was inaugurated in 2001 and has a capacity of 66,7704 spectators.
Preview of the match
South Korea and Cameroon to meet in a friendly match in preparation for the 2022 World Cup
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of South Korea vs Cameroon in a friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.