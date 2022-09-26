Sweden vs Slovenia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How to watch Sweden vs Slovenia live?
What time is the Sweden vs Slovenia match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Slovenia's player to watch
Jan Oblak, 29 years old goalkeeper, player of Atlético de Madrid and has earned his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, although his national team will not be in Qatar, they can still fight to not be one of the worst in the Nations League, the quality of the goalkeeper is more than proven and season after season he performs great.
Player to watch in Sweden
The striker Emil Forsberg, Leipzig player has had an acceptable performance with Sweden, playing in 5 games, scoring two goals, being the main striker of the team, is not going through a great moment, but this could be a great opportunity.
How does Slovenia arrive?
The Slovenian national team did not have a good qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022, as it finished in fourth place in group H with 14 points, 9 points behind the leader Croatia. This team has not been able to perform well and has been lagging behind, for this edition of the Nations League the team has only won in the recent matchday in which they beat Norway to escape from the last position and it will be worth a point to achieve the permanence, in case of losing they will be relegated to League C since this match is a confrontational duel.
How does Sweden arrive?
The Swedish National Team has four consecutive defeats, their last victory was in June when they beat Slovenia. This team was left out of the World Cup in the last match after playing the playoffs in which they beat Czech Republic in the semifinals, but lost against Poland. It is obliged to win this match because right now it will be relegated to League C as it is in fourth place with 3 points.
Background
Three encounters between Sweden and Slovenia with a favorable advantage for the Swedish team that has won twice while the remaining match ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the UEFA Nations League in a match that Sweden won 2-0 with goals from Forsberg and Kulisevski. The other two duels were friendly matches.
Venue: The match will be played at the Friends Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2012 and has a capacity of 54,329 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sweden and Slovenia face each other in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League, both teams are in League B in Group 4 along with Norway and Serbia.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sweden vs Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.