Switzerland vs Czech Republic: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Switzerland vs Czech Republic Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Switzerland vs Czech Republic live, as well as the latest information from Kybunpark Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Switzerland vs Czech Republic live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Switzerland vs Czech Republic live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Switzerland vs Czech Republic live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Switzerland vs Czech Republic?
This is the kick-off time for the Switzerland vs Czech Republic match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 8:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Irfan Peljto - BIH
Assistant referees: Amer Macić - BIH and Davor Beljo - BIH
Fourth official: Miloš Gigovic - BIH
VAR: Marco Guida - ITA
AVAR: Alessandro Costanzo - ITA
Assistant referees: Amer Macić - BIH and Davor Beljo - BIH
Fourth official: Miloš Gigovic - BIH
VAR: Marco Guida - ITA
AVAR: Alessandro Costanzo - ITA
Key player in Czech Republic
One of the players to take into account in Czech Republic is Jan Kuchta, the 25-year-old center forward is currently playing for Sparta Prague of Czech Republic and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, has played five games, in which he already has an assist and two goals, these against; Switzerland and Spain.
Key player in Switzerland
One of the most outstanding players in Switzerland is Manuel Akanji, the 27-year-old central defender is currently playing for Manchester City of England and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played three matches, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Spain.
History Switzerland vs Czech Republic
In total, the two teams have met five times, the record is dominated by Czech Republic with four wins, there have been no draws and Switzerland has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Czech Republic with eight goals to Switzerland's five.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Czech Republic with eight goals to Switzerland's five.
Actuality - Czech Republic
Czech Republic is going through a bad moment talking about the 2022-2023 Nations League, because after playing a total of five matches, they are in the fourth place in the standings of Group 2 of League A with four points, this after winning one match, drawing one and losing three, they have also scored four goals and conceded eleven, for a goal difference of -7.
Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
- Last three matches
Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
Spain 2-0 Czech Republic
Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal
Actuality - Switzerland
Switzerland throughout the Nations League 2022-2023 has had a little outstanding performance, because after playing five games is located in the number three position in the standings of Group 2 of League A with six points, this was achieved after winning two games, not drawing any and losing three, also has a goal difference of -4, this after scoring four goals and conceding eight.
Switzerland 0-1 Spain
- Last three matches
Switzerland 0-1 Spain
Switzerland 1-0 Portugal
Spain 1-2 Switzerland
The match will be played at the Kybunpark Stadium
The match between Switzerland and Czech Republic will take place at the Kybunpark Stadium in the city of St. Gallen (Switzerland), where the Fussballclub St. Gallen 1879 and sometimes the Swiss national soccer team play their home matches. The stadium was built in 2008 and has a capacity for approximately 19,700 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Switzerland vs Czech Republic, valid for date six of League A group 2 of the 2022-2023 Nations League.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.