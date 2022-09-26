Japan vs Ecuador: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Ecuador's possible lineup
For his part, Gustavo Alfaro may line up with the following eleven to face Japan. Dominguez, Preciado, Porozo, Hincapié, Estupiñán, Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo, Plata, Ibarra and Valencia.
Japan's possible lineup
Moriyasu may field the following eleven to face Ecuador. Gonda, Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, Nakayama, Ito, Endo, Morita, Kubo, Maeda and Kamada.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Japón vs Ecuador of 27th September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:55 AM,
Bolivia: 9:55 AM.
Brasil: 9:55 AM.
Chile: 8:55 AM.
Colombia: 7:55 AM.
Ecuador: 7:55 AM.
USA (ET): 7:55 AM.
Spain: 1:55 PM,
Mexico: 6:55 AM.
Paraguay: 9:55 AM.
Peru: 9:55 AM.
Uruguay: 9:55 AM.
Venezuela: 8:55 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Japan vs Ecuador can be watched on Japan's Youtube channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
The last time they faced each other was in 2019 on Matchday 3 of Group C of the Copa America. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, where the goals were seen in the first half.
The Japanese side scored in the first quarter of an hour, thanks to Nakajima. Twenty minutes later, Mena equalized to earn his team a point. In the end, the two sides shared a point that was more useful to the visitors than to the home side.
History between them
These teams have met a total of three times. Japan have won twice, while Ecuador have never beaten the Japanese team. In one match they played to a draw.
East Asian Cup
Japan won the East Asian Cup after finishing first in a group with South Korea, China and Hong Kong. Japan collected seven points, one more than their rivals, who had six points.
Ecuador's last match
The chances were not enough for either Saudi Arabia or Ecuador as they played out a goalless draw in a friendly match. The home side had five shots and the American side had 11 shots, but none of them were able to open the scoring. The pace of the match was that of a friendly, without much intensity and with both sides fighting for possession.
Japan's last match
Japan defeated the United States 2-0 in their previous match. The match was dominated by Moriyasu's team, who took the lead with Kamada's goal on the half-hour mark. The Americans were unable to react in a match in which they only had four shots. The home side put the game to bed with a late goal from Mitona.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Japan vs Ecuador this Tuesday, September 27 at 13.55 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.