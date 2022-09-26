Iran vs Senegal: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Iran vs Uruguay
Stay tuned here to follow Iran vs Senegal live.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Iran vs Senegal live, as well as the latest information coming out of Iran. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Senegal's possible line-up
For his part, Aliou Cissé may line up with the following eleven to face Iran. Gomis, Name, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ballo-Touré, Ciss, Gueye, Diatta, Sarr, Mané and Dia.
Iran's possible lineup
Queiroz may field the following eleven to face Senegal. Beiranvand, Moharrami, Jalali, Khalilazadeh, Kanaami, A. Jalali, Ezatolahi, Azmoun, Hajsafi, Jahanbakhsh and Torabi.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Irán vs Senegal of 27th September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Argentina: 12:30 PM,
Bolivia: 12:30 PM.
Brasil: 12:30 PM.
Chile: 11:30 AM.
Colombia: 10:30 AM.
Ecuador: 10:30 AM.
USA (ET): 10:30 AM.
Spain: 4:30 PM,
Mexico: 9:30 AM.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM.
Peru: 12:30 PM.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM.
Venezuela: 11:30 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Iran vs Senegal can be watched on Iran's YouTube channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met only once before. Also in a friendly match. The match was in 2009, where neither team managed to win. The result of the match was a 1-1 draw.
African Nations Championship
As for the visitors, Senegal eliminated Guinea in the African Nations Championship, in a two-legged match that had to go to penalties after a draw in regulation time. The first leg was won by Senegal, but the second leg was won by Guinea, who managed to extend the match. On penalties, Cissé's team won the tie.
To the World Cup
Iran is preparing for its next competition, the World Cup in Qatar. The Asian team managed to finish first in its group to qualify for the World Cup, after collecting 25 points and losing only once.
Senegal's final match
The visitors beat Bolivia 2-0, where they needed just 45 minutes to kill the game off. All the goals were scored in the first half, as neither Bolivia nor Senegal were able to score in the second half. From the first minutes, Cissé's team won the match with Dia's goal. At the end of the first half, Mané, on penalty, increased the advantage and scored the final goal of the match.
Iran's last match
Great victory of Iran against Uruguay. The Uruguayan national team could not even get a draw against Queiroz's team, who scored in the last minutes. Taremi was the only scorer of the match, after scoring in the 79th minute. The lack of shooting affected the goal factor in this match. Uruguay fired 15 shots, nine of which were wide. Iran, with six shots, got a goal with ten minutes remaining to take the win.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Iran vs Senegal this Tuesday, September 27 at 16.30 Spanish time. The match is part of a new round of friendly matches. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.