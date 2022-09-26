Morocco vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Paraguay's possible lineup
For his part, Schelotto may line up with the following eleven to face Morocco. Fernandez, Ramirez, Balbuena, Gomez, Arzamendia, Almiron, Villasanti, Galarza, Melgarejo, Gonzalez and Enciso.
Morocco's possible lineup
Edwards may field the following eleven to face Paeaguay. Bono, Hakimi, Dari, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesery and Boufal.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Morocco vs Paraguay of 27th September 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM,
Bolivia: 5:00 PM.
Brasil: 5:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 3:00 PM.
Ecuador: 3:00 PM.
USA (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM,
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 5:00 PM.
Peru: 5:00 PM.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM.
Venezuela: 4:00 PM.
Where to watch
History between the two
These teams have never met on any occasion. This time in Seville will be the first time they meet in these two teams that will go out to the Benito Villamarín to beat their rival for the first time.
Stadium
The match between Morocco and Paraguay will be played this Tuesday, September 27 at 21:00. The match will be played in Seville, Spain. The stadium hosting this international match is the Benito Villamarin, which has a capacity of over 60,700 spectators. The green-and-white temple was built in 1929.
On the way to the World Cup
Morocco is preparing for the World Cup in Qatar. A competition that looks interesting and complicated for the Moroccan team, which has one of the strongest groups of the whole tournament. The group stage is made up of Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Walid's team will continue to prepare for what is to come in November.
Paraguay's last match
Schelotto's team defeated the Arab Emirates convincingly, even if the score was only 1-0. The Paraguayan team dominated the game, but the goal eluded them. The first half ended in a goalless draw. The goal was not to be seen until the end of the match, Balbuena scored five minutes before the end of the match. Paraguay won and convinced against the Asian team.
Morocco's last match
Morocco played in their previous match against Chile. The match ended with a 2-0 victory for the Moroccans. Walid's team's tour of Spain went quite well after a great victory against the American team. The first half ended with a 0-0 score, and it would be in the second half when the goals began to be seen. The first goal came from eleven meters thanks to Boufal. With ten minutes to go, Sabiri would increase the lead to put an end to the match in Barcelona.
