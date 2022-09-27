Peru vs El Salvador: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Peru vs El Salvador in the Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Peru vs Salvador match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Peru vs El Salvador match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Peru vs El Salvador of September 27th, in several countries:
México: 19:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 horas
Chile: 22:00 horas
Colombia: 19:00 horas
Perú: 19:00 horas
EE.UU.: 20:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 21:00 horas
Paraguay: 20:00 horas
España: 03:00 horas
Where and how to watch Peru vs El Salvador live
The match will not be broadcasted by any TV channel.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the third time that these two teams meet, 2 times in international friendlies, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and put the balance in their favor, as both teams have a victory.
Peru 0-2 El Salvador, 26 Mar, 2019, International Friendlies
Peru 3-1 El Salvador, 28 May, 2016, International Friendlies
How is Peru coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 against Mexico in a friendly match, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, so they will want to change this streak, avoiding defeats.
Mexico 1-0 Peru, 24 Sep, 2022, International friendlies
Australia (5) 0-0 (4) Peru, 13 Jun, 2022, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - AFC/CONMEBOL Playoffs
Peru 1-0 New Zealand, 5 Jun, 2022, International Friendlies
Peru 2-0 Paraguay, Mar 29, 2022, CONMEBOL Qualifiers
Uruguay 1-0 Peru, 24 Mar, 2022, CONMEBOL Qualifiers
How is El Salvador doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have not performed well, having their recent win against Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 matches, a very unfavorable streak for the team.
El Salvador 1-1 United States, .14 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
Grenada 2-2 El Salvador, 7 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
El Salvador 3-1 Grenada, 4 Jun, 2022, CONCACAF Nations League
El Salvador 0-4 Guatemala, 24 Apr, 2022, International Friendlies
Mexico 2-0, El Salvador, Mar 30, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifying Matches
Watch out for this player from Peru
Alex Valera, 26 year old attacker, has become the main attacker of his national team, this player is fundamental in his country's forward line, playing 3 games as a starter he has only scored 2 goals, so he could be lethal for his rivals.
Watch out for these players from El Salvador
Forward Bryan Tamacas has had an acceptable performance with El Salvador, playing in 2 games, scoring one goal, being the main striker of the team, he is not going through a great moment, but this could be a great occasion to turn it around.
Most assists
Both teams have great players who provide assists, in Peru the one who has the most is Carlos Lara with one assist in 2 games, while in El Salvador Kevin Reyes has the same numbers as the Peruvian.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the rebroadcast of the Peru vs El Salvador friendly match. The match will take place at Audi Field, at 7:00 pm.