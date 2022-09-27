Honduras vs Guatemala: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch friendly match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Honduras vs Guatemala Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Honduras vs Guatemala live, as well as the latest information from PNC Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Honduras vs Guatemala live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Honduras vs Guatemala live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Honduras vs Guatemala live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Honduras vs Guatemala?
This is the kick-off time for the Honduras vs Guatemala match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. -
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Spain: 3:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Claro Sports
Key player in Guatemala
One of the players to take into account in Guatemala is Oscar Santis, the 23 year old central midfielder is currently playing for Club Comunicaciones de Guatemala and in his most recent game with the Guatemalan National Team he scored a goal against Colombia.
Key player in Honduras
One of the most outstanding players in Honduras is Kervin Arriaga, the 24 year old central midfielder is currently playing for the Minnesota United Club of the United States and in the most recent game where his team scored a goal he was one of the scorers, the game was against Canada.
History Honduras vs Guatemala
In total, the two teams have met 35 times, Honduras dominates the record with 15 wins, there have been 14 draws and Guatemala has won six matches.
In terms of goals, Honduras also dominates the record with 42 goals to Guatemala's 29.
Actuality - Guatemala
Guatemala had an acceptable performance in its last competition, the CONCACAF Nations League, because after playing four matches, it finished in second place in its group with seven points, the result of two wins, one draw and one loss. It also scored five goals, but conceded three, for a goal difference of +2.
Dominican Republic 1-1 Guatemala
- Last three matches
Dominican Republic 1-1 Guatemala
Guatemala 2-0 Dominican Republic
Colombia 4-1 Guatemala
Actuality - Honduras
Honduras did not have a good performance in the Central American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing 14 games, it finished in eighth place in the standings with four points, as a result of not winning any game, tying four and losing 10, scoring seven goals, but conceding 26, for a goal difference of -19.
Honduras 1-2 Curacao
- Last three matches
Honduras 1-2 Curacao
Honduras 2-1 Canada
Argentina 3-0 Honduras
The match will be played at the PNC Stadium
The match between Honduras and Guatemala will take place at the PNC Stadium in the city of Houston (United States), which is where the Houston Dynamo Football Club plays its home games, was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 22,050 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Honduras vs Guatemala, valid for a friendly match.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
