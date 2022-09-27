Norway vs Serbia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for live coverage of Norway vs Serbia
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norway vs Serbia live, as well as the latest information from the Ullevaal Stadion. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Norway vs Serbia Online and Live
The match will be broadcasted on SKY Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Norway
Erling Haaland, 21 year old center forward, in the last few weeks his name has made the headlines for his signing with Manchester City, the young striker has already shown that he is one of the best strikers in the world and it is not for less because in each season he gets approximately the same amount of goals as games played, no doubt his national team resented his absence when an injury kept him away from the courts, but now that he is healthy he can help his national team in which he has scored 15 goals in 17 games.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Dusan Tadic, experienced Ajax striker, is currently living a great moment in Ajax being the reference in attack, undoubtedly a player who gives both Ajax and the Serbian National Team the offensive pouring that attackers need to score goals, his performances are always extraordinary and will be an important piece for the World Cup.
Latest Serbia lineup
Savic, Masovic, Miltrovik, Milenkovic, Babic, Zivkovic, Savic, Tadic, Lukic, Mitrovic Fostic.
Latest Norwegian lineup
Nyland, Meling, Oestigaard, Olsen, Tyerson, Thorstvedt, Berge, Odegaard,, Elyounoussi, Haaland, Sarloth.
Background
Norway 1-2 Serbia Euro Qualifiers
Serbia 1-1 Norway International Friendly
Serbia 0-1 Norway Nations League
Serbia 1-1 Norway International Friendly
Serbia 0-1 Norway Nations League
Arbitration quartet
Center: Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Assistants: Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto del Palomar. Fourth official: Jose Luis Munuera.
Serbia seeks to repeat what it did in the qualifiers
The Serbian national team has become a very powerful team, it surprised everyone a few months ago in the qualifiers when it left Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the playoffs, for Qatar this team already knows its rivals, Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon will be its rivals, Undoubtedly a very complicated group stage awaits them and as part of their preparation for this new edition of Nations League, they are very close to be promoted to League A after an intense group stage, the team must take advantage of the good moment after beating Sweden 4-1 in the previous day, no doubt knowing that they were promoted will give them more motivation for the World Cup in Qatar.
Norway for promotion
The Norwegian national team has just lost their last Nations League match, this after being left out of the Qatar World Cup in group G, the results did not allow them to access even the playoffs and they were left out having several very talented young players, their only consolation this year will be to be able to access the League A of the Nations League, this team lost the opportunity to be fighting for first place without so much pressure, They would arrive to the match against Serbia with a three points advantage, but Slovenia broke that opportunity by beating them by one goal difference, the Norwegians did not know how to take advantage of their advantage and overtook them in the game where their stars did not shine, now they must go for the victory or else they would leave Serbia with the first place if they get the victory.
The Nations League defines the promoted teams
The Nations League resumes its activity, as part of the activity of League B Group 4, Norway and Serbia will face each other to dispute the first position of the group, in what will be one of the most intense games at the end of the group stage, both teams have the chance to take over the first position and seek to play in League A in the next edition, in the previous duel between these teams the game ended 0-1 in favor of Norway who until before the previous day had in their hands to ensure the first position.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Norway vs Serbia in the UEFA Nations League. The match will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion, at 2:45 PM ET.