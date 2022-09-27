Portugal vs Spain: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Portugal vs Spain live stream
Where and how to watch Portugal vs Spain online and live stream
Portugal vs Spain can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.
What time is the UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 Portugal vs Spain match?
Argentina: 15:45
Uruguay: 15:45
Brazil: 15:45
Chile: 2:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 11:45 a.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Spain Statements
"This is soccer, and whoever doesn't admit it? Here there are no friendly matches, all matches are official and against opponents of your level. We won in Switzerland in June, who hadn't lost at home for I don't know how long? Now it's our turn. The level of demand in national team soccer has changed, take a look at the rest of the results. We had seven players of U21 age who could go to the World Cup, and this is not an excuse, but it is a reflection that I make to show that our idea is to grow. The path has been very positive and we can endorse it by seeing the attitude of the fans wherever we go".
"We had a great opportunity to stay ahead. It's a final and that's how we approached it. It's positive to have reached matchday 6 with a chance to be champions, and tomorrow we won't speculate, we never do."
"We have always defined them as very talented and with an outstanding physique. They have already conquered very important things, and the evolution of national teams is usually measured by what they win. It's a country like Spain that works very well at the youth level. They are a more experienced team than us.
"Argentina and Brazil are always going to be favorites, because of their history and whatever World Cup it is. Just like in Europe, does anyone dare to say that England or France won't be favorites? If you want favorites, look at the FIFA list and those who have scored the most points in the last few months. It doesn't matter what I say.
"This is soccer, we have three recent precedents in which we played three good games even though we didn't win any of them, they were draws, and I think tomorrow's game will follow the same line. We will try to take it to our ground."
"Regardless of who plays as 9 has to do the same. Morata and Borja will have the same order as Asensio. They have to occupy the same spaces, provide support in certain situations.... Each one has a different profile, of course, but it doesn't change the rule or the idea of playing. Different things come out, of course, and that's why we'll decide tomorrow what we can use to make things more difficult for Portugal".
"We are approaching it as if it were the quarterfinals of Qatar. It's 90 minutes and we only need to win, not even a draw will do. We have never speculated and neither tomorrow. It's a final, it's beautiful, you don't usually play many in a race... and we'll be there, I'm sure we'll give our best and that we'll compete."
"I think the answer can be found by taking a walk around the hotels in the cities where we have been lately. There are a lot of young people and you can feel the affection of the people. I can't guarantee anything, I wish I could, but I can say that we're going to go and that we're not going to die of fear".
How is Spain coming along?
How is Portugal coming?