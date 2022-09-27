Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: Score Updates (2-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Colombia: LineUp
Mexico: LineUp
Colombia Statements
Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs. Colombia
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Colombia live online
Mexico vs Colombia can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App.
What time is the Mexico vs. Colombia match of the FIFA Friendly Match?
Peru - 21:00 hours
Chile - 22:00 hours
Mexico - 21:00 hours
Colombia - 21:00 hours
Ecuador - 21:00 hours
Bolivia - 10:00 p.m.
Paraguay - 10:00 p.m.
Venezuela - 10:00 p.m.
Argentina - 11:00 p.m.
Uruguay - 11:00 p.m.
Brazil - 11:00 p.m.
Mexico Statements
"I deeply regret that Colombia with Reynaldo Rueda did not qualify, I would have really liked to see them in the World Cup. What they have are very good individuals, playing in the best leagues in the world and now, starting a totally new process. They are with the desire to show each of the new coaches that they are there to be part of the new period and that is what we will see tomorrow from Colombia's players."
"What we always intend is for people to leave happy. We are not oblivious to the feeling that we can awaken in the fans, much more so when the World Cup is approaching, not exclusively because of what has to do with what happened six years ago, we do it because we want people to somehow be able to recover the illusion and have expectations when we start playing the first game of the World Cup."
"Not everything we put at stake tomorrow has to do with the match with Poland or in trying things for the match against the Poles, there are times when we have to find the solution exclusively for what tomorrow's match represents."
"The fundamental thing has to do with replacement, it was our turn, if you look at the Russia roster there is almost no one left, Jorge Sánchez, (César) Montes, (Johan) Vázquez, ( Gerardo) Arteaga, Carlos Rodríguez, (Sebtasián) Córdova, (Luis) Chávez, (Érick) Sánchez, (Eduardo) Aguirre, 'Piojo' (Alvarado), (Diego) Lainez, (Alexis) Vega, that has to do with us? I wouldn't say it, but you asked me and that is the selection of Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026 because in the pandemic the Olympics took a year and those guys were formed in the senior national team and that is a positive balance that I find.
"Then there is a way of playing, like it or not, the national team plays in a certain way and this is useful in the same process or if there is a similar way of playing, which is the same when we have to choose a player, there are some who adapt much better because of the way they play in their club and others who seem to us like national team players, but we have to help them adapt like the Atlas players, but clearly there are many young players who have become national team players.
How does Colombia arrive?
How is Mexico coming?