Mexico vs Colombia: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:31 AM22 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mexico vs. Colombia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico vs Colombia live, as well as the latest information from Levi's Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match. 
1:26 AM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Colombia live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Mexico vs Colombia can be tuned in from the live streams of TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

1:21 AM32 minutes ago

What time is the Mexico vs. Colombia match of the FIFA Friendly Match?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Colombia match on September 27, 2022 in several countries:

 

Peru - 21:00 hours

Chile - 22:00 hours

Mexico - 21:00 hours

Colombia - 21:00 hours

Ecuador - 21:00 hours

Bolivia - 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay - 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela - 10:00 p.m.

Argentina - 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay - 11:00 p.m.

Brazil - 11:00 p.m.

1:16 AM37 minutes ago

Mexico Statements

Gerardo Martino spoke before the match against Colombia: "It's good to have this time to stand in the middle because we have to do the exercise to see how the players recover, who is able to repeat, find the best formation, so in that sense it's good. Regarding the five players who, by mutual agreement with their clubs rejoined them to continue their rehabilitation."

"I deeply regret that Colombia with Reynaldo Rueda did not qualify, I would have really liked to see them in the World Cup. What they have are very good individuals, playing in the best leagues in the world and now, starting a totally new process. They are with the desire to show each of the new coaches that they are there to be part of the new period and that is what we will see tomorrow from Colombia's players."

"What we always intend is for people to leave happy. We are not oblivious to the feeling that we can awaken in the fans, much more so when the World Cup is approaching, not exclusively because of what has to do with what happened six years ago, we do it because we want people to somehow be able to recover the illusion and have expectations when we start playing the first game of the World Cup."

"Not everything we put at stake tomorrow has to do with the match with Poland or in trying things for the match against the Poles, there are times when we have to find the solution exclusively for what tomorrow's match represents."

"The fundamental thing has to do with replacement, it was our turn, if you look at the Russia roster there is almost no one left, Jorge Sánchez, (César) Montes, (Johan) Vázquez, ( Gerardo) Arteaga, Carlos Rodríguez, (Sebtasián) Córdova, (Luis) Chávez, (Érick) Sánchez, (Eduardo) Aguirre, 'Piojo' (Alvarado), (Diego) Lainez, (Alexis) Vega, that has to do with us? I wouldn't say it, but you asked me and that is the selection of Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026 because in the pandemic the Olympics took a year and those guys were formed in the senior national team and that is a positive balance that I find.

"Then there is a way of playing, like it or not, the national team plays in a certain way and this is useful in the same process or if there is a similar way of playing, which is the same when we have to choose a player, there are some who adapt much better because of the way they play in their club and others who seem to us like national team players, but we have to help them adapt like the Atlas players, but clearly there are many young players who have become national team players.

1:11 AM42 minutes ago

How does Colombia arrive?

Colombia arrives to this match after defeating Guatemala four goals to one, adding an important victory in this FIFA date.
1:06 AMan hour ago

How is Mexico coming?

Mexico continues its preparation for the Qatar World Cup 2022, in the previous match they defeated Peru by the minimum with a brilliant performance by Hirving Lozano.

1:01 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at Levi's Stadium.

The Mexico vs Colombia match will be played at Levi's Stadium, located in California, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 25,000 people.
12:56 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match match: Mexico vs Colombia Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo