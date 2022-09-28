Patronato vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match
Tune in here Patronato vs River Plate Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Patronato vs River Plate live stream, as well as the latest information from the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Patronato vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Patronato vs River Plate live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Patronato vs River Plate match for Copa Argentina?

This is the start time of the game Patronato vs River Plate of September 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 5:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 6:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional

Key player - River Plate

In River Plate the presence of Pablo Solari stands out. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester of the year. In total, he has scored seven goals since his arrival at River Plate, scoring three of them in the Argentine Cup.

Key player - Patronato

The presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out in Patronato. The 27-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester in the team. In total, he has four goals, scoring two of them in the Copa Argentina.

Patronato vs River Plate history

These two teams have met on nine occasions. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has been victorious on five occasions, while Patronato has been victorious on the remaining four. It is worth noting that this will be the first time they will face each other in the Copa Argentina.
River Plate

River Plate is not going through a good moment. The irregularity they have had during the year has reduced their chances of qualifying for the next Libertadores, forcing them to win the Argentine Cup to secure a place in it. For this reason, it is of great importance that the team led by Marcelo Gallardo manages to show the ambition that has characterized the millionaire during these years and get the pass to the semifinals.

Patronato

Patronato has more worries than ever, in the conversation to avoid relegation. Playing in the quarterfinals of the Copa Argentina is an incentive to keep up the pace, but they are surely betting on achieving a victory that not only leaves them in the semifinals of the tournament, but also boosts their spirits for the rest of the year.

The match will be played at the Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium

The Patronato vs River Plate match will be played at Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium, located in the city of La Rioja, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1959, has a capacity for 32,000 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Argentina match: Patronato vs River Plate Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
