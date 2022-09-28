Patronato vs River Plate: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Patronato vs River Plate Live Score!
How to watch Patronato vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Patronato vs River Plate match for Copa Argentina?
Argentina: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brazil: 7:00 PM
Chile: 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 5:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 29)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fanatiz and TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 6:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Peru: 5:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate the presence of Pablo Solari stands out. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester of the year. In total, he has scored seven goals since his arrival at River Plate, scoring three of them in the Argentine Cup.
Key player - Patronato
The presence of Marcelo Estigarribia stands out in Patronato. The 27-year-old Argentinean player is one of the players with the best performance this second semester in the team. In total, he has four goals, scoring two of them in the Copa Argentina.
Patronato vs River Plate history
River Plate
River Plate is not going through a good moment. The irregularity they have had during the year has reduced their chances of qualifying for the next Libertadores, forcing them to win the Argentine Cup to secure a place in it. For this reason, it is of great importance that the team led by Marcelo Gallardo manages to show the ambition that has characterized the millionaire during these years and get the pass to the semifinals.
Patronato
Patronato has more worries than ever, in the conversation to avoid relegation. Playing in the quarterfinals of the Copa Argentina is an incentive to keep up the pace, but they are surely betting on achieving a victory that not only leaves them in the semifinals of the tournament, but also boosts their spirits for the rest of the year.