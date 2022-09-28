Boca Juniors vs Quilmes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match
2:06 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Quilmes Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Quilmes live stream, as well as the latest information from the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:01 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Quilmes Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Quilmes live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:56 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Quilmes match for Copa Argentina?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Quilmes of September 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brasil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 8:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
España: 4:00 AM (September 29)
México: 8:00 PM on Fanatiz y TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 9:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Perú: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional

1:51 AM29 minutes ago

Key player - Quilmes

In Quilmes, the presence of Julián Bonetto stands out. The 28-year-old forward is one of the most important players of the team with his goals and is one of the top scorers of the team this season with six goals.

1:46 AM34 minutes ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

At Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man this semester, and thanks to his goals, the xeneize aspires to win more titles. In the whole season, he has scored 14 goals.

1:41 AM39 minutes ago

Boca Juniors vs Quilmes history

These two teams have met on 19 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniores, which has won 13 times, while Quilmes has won twice, leaving a balance of four draws. This will be the first time they meet in the Copa Argentina.

1:36 AM44 minutes ago

Quilmes

Quilmes arrives at this match in a critical moment, as it is in the 19th position of the Primera Nacional and although it has no problems in terms of relegation, it has left many doubts, so it will bet everything it has to look for the title of the Copa Argentina to save the season.

1:31 AMan hour ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is going through a great moment. Since the arrival of Hugo Ibarra as coach of the professional team, the xeneize team is undefeated and although it is not the team that plays the best, its effectiveness shows the hierarchy and winning mystique that it has recovered in the last tournaments. On this occasion, they will have the opportunity to reach a hypothetical semifinal where they could face River to crystallize the possibility of reaching another final this year.

1:26 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium

The Boca Juniors vs Quilmes match will be played at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, located in the city of Mendoza, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1978, has a capacity for 42,000 spectators.
1:21 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Copa Argentina match: Boca Juniors vs Quilmes Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
