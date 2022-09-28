Boca Juniors vs Quilmes: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Copa Argentina Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Quilmes Live Score!
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Quilmes Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Boca Juniors vs Quilmes match for Copa Argentina?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Play and TyC Sports Internacional
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Brasil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Colombia: 8:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
España: 4:00 AM (September 29)
México: 8:00 PM on Fanatiz y TyC Sports Internacional
Paraguay: 9:00 PM en TyC Sports Internacional
Perú: 8:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on TyC Sports Internacional
Key player - Quilmes
In Quilmes, the presence of Julián Bonetto stands out. The 28-year-old forward is one of the most important players of the team with his goals and is one of the top scorers of the team this season with six goals.
Key player - Boca Juniors
At Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man this semester, and thanks to his goals, the xeneize aspires to win more titles. In the whole season, he has scored 14 goals.
Boca Juniors vs Quilmes history
These two teams have met on 19 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniores, which has won 13 times, while Quilmes has won twice, leaving a balance of four draws. This will be the first time they meet in the Copa Argentina.
Quilmes
Quilmes arrives at this match in a critical moment, as it is in the 19th position of the Primera Nacional and although it has no problems in terms of relegation, it has left many doubts, so it will bet everything it has to look for the title of the Copa Argentina to save the season.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a great moment. Since the arrival of Hugo Ibarra as coach of the professional team, the xeneize team is undefeated and although it is not the team that plays the best, its effectiveness shows the hierarchy and winning mystique that it has recovered in the last tournaments. On this occasion, they will have the opportunity to reach a hypothetical semifinal where they could face River to crystallize the possibility of reaching another final this year.